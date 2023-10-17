How Your Host Influences your Life in America After Winning a Green Card

Studying, living, and working abroad in the United States can be a transformative and rewarding experience, but it also comes with its unique set of challenges, especially for international students. Bob Mwiti, with his invaluable insights and experience in The KENYA Airlift Program, provides essential guidance that not only helps navigate the complexities of studying abroad but also lays the foundation for a successful life in the US.

One of the pivotal aspects of studying abroad is the support system, particularly from the first person who offers assistance as a host in America if one relocates through the green card lottery program. This support goes beyond just hospitality; it plays a vital role in helping international students find suitable employment, providing the necessary guidance to settle into a new life, and bridging the gap between aspirations and the practicalities of living in the US.

Recently, the program introduced the Permanent Residents Program through the green card lottery option, seeking to help qualified Kenyans navigate the intricacies surrounding the whole process right from applying for the green card lottery to smooth settling in the US. This assistance includes unsecured relocation funding, finding a host, funding for relocation expenses, finding a good job, and locating suitable schools for children.

The KENYA Airlift Program is an award-winning initiative that helps brilliant Kenyan Students achieve the dream of studying in the US regardless of their financial background.

The program was founded in late 2018 by US-based education & technology consultant Bob Mwiti.

The program’s mission is achieved through key partnership with MPOWER Financing as the official lending partner for unsecured student loans that cover both tuition and living expenses, partnership with universities in US where the program negotiates tuition fee waivers and scholarships, partnership with The Airlift Sacco to help finance students’ relocation expenses and partnership with Qatar Airways who offer discounted relocation air tickets to the students.

The program only accommodates ambitious and incredibly talented Kenyans who are willing to take a leap of faith in joining the tech industry by studying STEM or business-related master’s programs.

This award-winning program is trying to fix two major challenges Kenyan Students face in their quest to study in America, namely:

Financing and career support

The program is divided into two options; regular and parallel, which are based on the student’s academic qualifications and financial capabilities.

Regular student’s academic requirement is a B plain mean grade in KCSE with a B plain in Mathematics or Physics and a second class division in undergraduate, whereas Parallel students’ academic requirements is a C+ mean grade in KCSE and a second class division in undergraduate.

The program has an active membership of about 2000 students, and as of January 2023, the program has seen over 200 students relocate since inception, to study at various top State Universities in the US, with many more currently in the relocation pipeline.

The program has official working relationship with top Universities in North America namely:

The University of Alabama in Huntsville

Grand valley State University

South Dakota State University

Indiana University of Pennsylvania

Missouri State University

University of Louisville

University of Kentucky

