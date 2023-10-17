Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

The Kenya Marathon Dinner was held on Friday, October 6th, 2023. The event was celebration of our athletic ambassadors from Kenya & Ethiopia who participated in the Chicago Marathon.

The theme of the event was a “Taste of East Africa” and featured authentic cuisine from both countries.

We were graced by world record holder Kelvin Kiptum (1st place), Benson Kipruto (2nd place), John Korir (4th place) and Seifu Tura (5th place).

Also in attendance from the women’s division were Ruth Chepngetich (2nd place) & Joyceln Chepkosgei (4th place).

We are thrilled to be able to play a part in what turned out to be a history making weekend.

Thank to all our partners & supporters.

The Kenya Marathon Dinner has been held every year since 1998 in honor of the Elite Athletes from Kenya participating in the Bank of America Chicago Marathon.

The purpose of the dinner is to welcome these gifted runners to the city of Chicago in true Kenyan hospitality and to give Chicago Kenyans and friends of Kenya an opportunity to meet and socialize with them. We always look forward to highlighting their achievements and also expressing our community’s appreciation for the exceptional image they portray for the East African nation.

The Kenya Marathon Dinner attracts a diverse group of runners and supporters from outside the Kenyan community. The guests usually relish the chance to enjoy various aspects of Kenyan culture including the authentic Kenyan cuisine and various arts and entertainment.

Various local high school and collegiate track & field teams have attended the event before which gives them a chance to socialize with the elite athletes of the highest caliber.

Source-https://kenyamarathondinner.com/

2023 Kenya Marathon Dinner in Chicago-Celebrating Our Athletes