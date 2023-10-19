Smokie Vendor: Kenyans Raise Ksh 500K for Quinter Adhiambo After Kanjo Raid

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Kenyans came together to raise funds for Quinter Adhiambo Nyandega, whose trolley was destroyed by Nairobi County officers during a Wednesday crackdown on food vendors in the Central Business District.

In a fundraiser initiated by Affecto founder and philanthropist Ndugu Nyoro, the lady had so far received over half a million plus the Ksh10,000 compensation from the county government.

“By this morning, Quinter had received Ksh495,000 from Kenyans. They are telling her it’s not over yet,” Nyoro stated.

“Quinter tells me she feels like it’s all a dream. She can’t even remember her bank account, which has remained dormant for years for lack of anything to save,” he added.

Comedian and activist Eric Omondi was also part of the fundraiser alongside other well-wishers who sought to help Adhiambo restore her business.

“We managed to raise Ksh556,000 in three hours for Quinter after City Council disgracefully kicked and threw her stock to the ground. What the devil meant to break her God has used to lift her. God wins,” Omondi remarked.

Speaking to Kenyans.co.ke, the businesswoman explained that she has yet to decide what to do with the lump sum.

The lady, who relies on her business to cater to her family, including paying school fees for her siblings, appreciated Kenyans who rallied to support her.

One of her siblings advanced to university level, with one graduating from Kisii University in 2021. While waiting to secure formal employment, the graduate helps Adhiambo sell eggs in Nairobi CBD.

On Wednesday, Adhiambo was captured pleading with the Nairobi County askaris, also known as kanjos, to spare her stock and business.

“Look at what you have done, how will I pay for all this stock? They have broken my trolley and everything is destroyed,” she questioned amidst tears.

She was among the hundreds of vendors who were left in dilemma after the county employees destroyed their livelihoods.

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja, who was in the spotlight after the raid, clarified that he was unaware of the operation and condemned his employees for manhandling the smoke vendors.

Sakaja offered each vendor Ksh10,000 as a compensation fee but did not divulge whether the askaris would be subjected to disciplinary measures.

Speaking to Kenyans.co.ke, Adhiambo confirmed that they were yet to be briefed on any way forward, including how and why the raid was plotted. She added that the county government officials did not explain the same during the raid.

