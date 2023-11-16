Ann Njeri Accused of Forging Documents to Posses Sh17bn Oil

Energy Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir has now accused the viral businesswoman Ann Njeri Njoroge of forging documents to take possession of 93,000 metric tonnes of diesel said to have emanated from Saudi Arabia.

The CS in a statement trashed claims by Njeri saying there is no way she could be the owner of the cargo since her application for an oil importation license was rejected on October 29 by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (Epra).

“Anns Import and Export Enterprises Limited is therefore not licensed to import petroleum into Kenya as required under Section 74(1)(a) of the Petroleum Act 2019 and cannot therefore claim to have imported a diesel cargo into the country onboard MT Haigui,” Chirchir said.”

“She failed to meet the minimum threshold to secure the import license and the documents she used to claim the oil consignment were all fake.”

On Njeri’s claim that she had already secured an import license from EPRA, paid for it, and was only waiting for a signature to collect it, Chichir said:

“First, Epra does not currently charge fees for petroleum licenses and secondly, Epra does not have within its records a petroleum import license issued to Anns Import and Export Enterprises Limited that is awaiting signature,” he said.

The CS clarified that the consignment is a product of Aramco Trading Fujairah FZE which is imported through Galana Energies Limited.

According to the CS, Galana followed all due processes to import the fuel complete with its Bill of Lading.

A Bill of lading is a detailed list of a ship’s cargo in the form of a receipt given by the master of the ship to the person consigning the goods.

“The Master’s signature in the Bill of Lading in Anns Import and Export Enterprises Limited was forged and the Port of origin was incorrect,” the CS said.

“It’s worthwhile noting that the Bill of Lading provided by Anns Import and Export Enterprises Limited was dated October 9, 2023, yet MT Haigui arrived at the Port of Mombasa on October 11, 2023, making it virtually impractical for a vessel to sail from Saudi Arabia in a mere two days.”

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

