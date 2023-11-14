Missing Oil Tycoon Ann Njoroge says she was blindfolded, taken to undisclosed location

Missing oil tycoon Anne Njeri Njoroge has emerged at the Mombasa High Court days after she reportedly disappeared after recording a statement at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations Headquarters.

Addressing the Media on Tuesday, November 14, Njoroge said she was directed by Energy CS Davis Chrichir to record a statement at the DCI over the ownership dispute of Ksh 17 billion fuel with Galana Oil.

She explained that after presenting herself to the DCI, she was asked to move to another office to write another statement and then went missing.

“I was told to go to another office to write another statement, but upon arrival, I realized it wasn’t an office. Two officers asked if I was on medication. I questioned them whether we were at the right place or if it was about medication. They just told me to follow them, and if I needed any medication, I should let them know. I was instructed to give them my phone and password, and I did as told. Then I was put into a car,” said Njoroge.

The tycoon went on to say she was driven to Kiambu Road without her lawyer’s knowledge adding that she begged them not to kill her since she is a mother and her family needs her.

“I began to pray to God, asking for help, I said I don’t want to die and leave my children and family. They told me I won’t die. I kept calling on the name of Jesus, asking for blessings for all of us in the car, and they told me not to be anxious,” she explained.

Njeri was then blindfolded and put into another vehicle and was taken to an undisclosed location and put in a room with a mattress and a chain.

“I was told to speak the truth because lying would be my downfall, and I wouldn’t be able to see my children again. I informed them that what I had recorded with the DCI was the truth, and I wouldn’t deviate from it. That is the statement I will stick to,” Njoroge narrated.

The billionaire remained in the darkroom for days and kept praying to God to save him from the scenario she was in.

Njeri further said she was freed after being questioned by officers who then told her she had not committed any offense.

“When they returned, they told me I should go because they see no charges against me. The fuel is mine, and there is nothing else they can say. They cannot kill a mother like me because it is not justified. My face was covered again, and I was transported and dumped somewhere before my lawyer took me from there,” she added.

