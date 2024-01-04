Qatar Businessmen Given Access to NYS Training in Deal With Ruto Govt

Members of the Qatar Chamber of Commerce will have access to Kenya’s National Youth Service (NYS) training to ensure it corresponds with their workforce needs.

Performance Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria, in a statement on Thursday, indicated that the collaboration is aimed at ensuring the country produces a workforce desirable for the Middle East market.

The CS noted that the agreement was informed by the demand of foreign markets to hire a workforce that has undergone paramilitary training.

“All over the world, employers are excited about recruiting a highly trained and disciplined workforce that has undergone paramilitary training, technical skills training and mandatory civic duty through the National Youth Service,” announced Kuria.

“Today in Doha I met the Vice Chairman of the Qatar Chamber of Commerce Sheikh Mohammed Bin Twar Al Kuwairi. The Qatar Chamber Members will have access to the NYS for specialised fit-for-purpose training for their workforce based on their specific industry needs.”

“This win-win partnership will create thousands of jobs for our youths while helping Qatar bridge its labour deficit,” he added.

Kuria’s Qatari tour comes roughly a month after President William Ruto directed all Kenyans eying international jobs to ensure they undergo NYS training.

Addressing a pass-out parade in December 2023, the Head of State explained that the training is expected to equip the applicants with an understanding of the nature of their jobs and their demands while abroad.

At the time, Ruto boasted that over 10 countries among them Saudi Arabia had agreed to hire Kenyan workforce en masse.

“Already we are concluding negotiations with Germany, Saudi Arabia, and 8 other countries on the export of labour and NYS will be the central organisation for redeployment training so that Kenyans understand what they need to do for work as labour that is exported,” Ruto stated at the time.

Four months earlier, the Presidential Working Party on Educational Reforms recommended that the government introduce mandatory community service training.

If adopted, the training would affect all students graduating from senior school (secondary school) who would undergo the training for three months.

Upon graduating from university, all Kenyans will also be required to undertake similar training for nine months before entering the job market.

By DERRICK OKUBASU

Source-https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

