Qatar Businessmen Given Access to NYS Training in Deal With Ruto Govt

By Diaspora Messenger
0
Qatar Businessmen Given Access to NYS Training in Deal With Ruto Govt
Qatar Businessmen Given Access to NYS Training in Deal With Ruto Govt

Members of the Qatar Chamber of Commerce will have access to Kenya’s National Youth Service (NYS) training to ensure it corresponds with their workforce needs.

Performance Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria, in a statement on Thursday, indicated that the collaboration is aimed at ensuring the country produces a workforce desirable for the Middle East market.

The CS noted that the agreement was informed by the demand of foreign markets to hire a workforce that has undergone paramilitary training.

“All over the world, employers are excited about recruiting a highly trained and disciplined workforce that has undergone paramilitary training, technical skills training and mandatory civic duty through the National Youth Service,” announced Kuria.

“Today in Doha I met the Vice Chairman of the Qatar Chamber of Commerce Sheikh Mohammed Bin Twar Al Kuwairi. The Qatar Chamber Members will have access to the NYS for specialised fit-for-purpose training for their workforce based on their specific industry needs.”

“This win-win partnership will create thousands of jobs for our youths while helping Qatar bridge its labour deficit,” he added.

Related Posts
KENYA DIASPORA NEWS

Kenya postpones President Ruto’s directive On Visa-free…

KENYA NEWS

CJ Koome Hits Back Over Claims of Corrupt Judges Remarks By…

KENYA NEWS

Ruto’s plan to lift Kenya’s diplomatic profile:…

KENYA NEWS

Jobs Abroad: Kenya to Deploy 1 Million NYS Officers In…

Kuria’s Qatari tour comes roughly a month after President William Ruto directed all Kenyans eying international jobs to ensure they undergo NYS training.

Addressing a pass-out parade in December 2023, the Head of State explained that the training is expected to equip the applicants with an understanding of the nature of their jobs and their demands while abroad.

At the time, Ruto boasted that over 10 countries among them Saudi Arabia had agreed to hire Kenyan workforce en masse.

“Already we are concluding negotiations with Germany, Saudi Arabia, and 8 other countries on the export of labour and NYS will be the central organisation for redeployment training so that Kenyans understand what they need to do for work as labour that is exported,” Ruto stated at the time.

Four months earlier, the Presidential Working Party on Educational Reforms recommended that the government introduce mandatory community service training.

If adopted, the training would affect all students graduating from senior school (secondary school) who would undergo the training for three months.

Upon graduating from university, all Kenyans will also be required to undertake similar training for nine months before entering the job market.

By  DERRICK OKUBASU

Source-https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

 

Qatar Businessmen Given Access to NYS Training in Deal With Ruto Govt

Continue Reading

Comment on the article

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

%d