Mumias East MP Peter Salasya spent the evening of Friday, January 13, in police custody following an incident in which he allegedly roughed up a ward representative.

Salasya had attended a burial in the Malaha/Isongo/Makunga ward when he faced off with the area MCA Peter Walunya.

As captured in an amateur video making rounds online, Salasya is heard calmly addressing the mourners before asking the MCA standing on the side to sit down.

Walunya had supposedly strived to interrupt Salasya’s speech.

The MCA defied and appeared to move toward the MP, who descended on him with a slap.

Further altercation was stopped after a group of individuals believed to be his security manhandled the MCA and moved him away from the visibly agitated Salasya.

“Go and sit down! You go back and sit down!” Salasya was heard shouting before charging towards the person and slapping him.

Gunshots were heard in the course of the altercation; the MCA was rescued and escorted to a house in the compound of the bereaved.

An aggrieved Walunya later filed a plaint at Shianda Police Station whose officers apprehended Salasya.

According to the police, Salasya could face two counts of assault causing actual bodily harm and creating a disturbance in a manner likely to cause a breach of peace.

The lawmaker’s bodyguards who allegedly discharged the four rounds were disarmed with their ammunition being lined up for ballistic analysis.

By Pala Malala

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

Video: Mumias East MP Peter Salasia Arrested After a Public Brawl