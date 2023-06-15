Azimio MP Peter Salasya Blame Opiyo Wandayi for Finance Bill Defeat

Mumias East MP Peter Kalerwa Salasya has accused National Assembly Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi of occasioning the Azimio La Umoja defeat during voting on the Finance Bill.

The voting on the Bill on Wednesday saw 176 MPs vote in favour of the Bill while 81 opposed it.

The minimal number of opposition MPs at the Assembly at the time of the voting became a subject of discussion among Kenyans who wondered why the MPs could not be present to vote.

Among those who were not in the house to vote is Salasya and Embakasi East MP Babu Owino.

But explaining where Azimio went wrong, Salasya says Wandayi wasted his camp by agreeing to the voting on the Bill to happen immediately after the debate.

“The person to be blamed for Azimio’s failures in the house is the minority leader. He silently agreed with Kenya Kwanza’s leadership to bring voting immediately after introducing the bill. He never communicated to members to suspend their travels or even pushed to next week to mobilise our troops,” he said.

According to Salsya, a section of leaders want to sacrifice their colleagues to show Baba (Raila) how loyal they are to him but in reality, they are only after their own interests.

“I am sad that I did not vote. Minority leader stands in the house and says they agreed anonymously that they vote today when he had not arranged members. Many members who are loyal were got off guard like me and my great friend Hon Babu Owino who are true soldiers of Baba Raila Odinga.”

He said no one should blame MPs like him who are abroad because travels arrangement takes months.

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

