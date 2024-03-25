Unveiling the Future: 2024 CLF World Conference April 1-4, Houston TX

Get ready, because the future is about to be unveiled at the highly anticipated 2024 CLF World Conference in Houston, TX.

Modern American Christianity has become a shell of itself: empty pews, Godless conversations, and young people who have traded the Word for the voice of the evil spirit.

A Greater Awakening brings Christianity back to its biblical roots and looks beyond denomination to build ministry solutions that have a measurable impact on our world.

A Greater Awakening transforms churches into places of giving: giving salvation, giving hope, and giving everyone a chance to share the heart and emerge stronger in spirit.

EQUIP THE WORD

Through Bible-centric teachings, filter out humanistic compromises and embrace scripturally sound faith.

REFRESH THE SPIRIT

Share your challenges and victories with like-minded church leaders in group fellowship sessions.

IMPACT THE WORLD

Learn cutting edge ministerial strategies and connect with resources that make real differences in your ministry.

UNDERSTANDING

Bible-based, theological courses and gospel evangelism training.

MINISTRY

Bible-powered strategies for planting, growing, and nurturing churches.

YOUTH GROUP

Bible-inspired activities and programs for cultivating spiritually and emotionally intelligent youths.

Experienced and inspired pastors share what God has put on their minds and in their hearts with CLF’s dynamic guest speaker series: Empowerment Talks. Through these lectures, we believe that our churches will be revived and strive even more boldly for the gospel.

Women are vital in enhancing the effectiveness of a church’s impact on its community. Join ‘Becoming Deborah’ at the CLF World Conference—an exciting program empowering women in church leadership to reach their fullest potential.

Gain practical and authentic advice from experienced lecturers, and engage in discussions on ministry and mentorship with fellow Christian women from around the globe.

The EXPO at the CLF World Conference builds on the movement’s vision by providing a platform where pastors can partner with specialized organizations, obtain new ideas for direction, connect with ministerial resources, and forge organic church networks that em- power communities.

In past years, Christian TV stations, newspapers, theology schools, private businesses, and nonprofits have all participated in the CLF EXPO.

How to Register

DATES

April 1(Mon) – 4(Thur), 2024

VENUE

ULH Event Center (331 United Leuva Cir, Houston TX 77060)

FEE $350 (2people per room) $550 (Single room) *Fee includes room, board, registration, and all programs. Click here to Register-https://www.clfusa.org/event-details/2024-clf-world-conference-in-houston