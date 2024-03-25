Margaret Ruto: US-based Kenyan activist Wins Humanitarian Award

In a world sometimes overshadowed by darkness, there are individuals who shine a light of hope and compassion. Margaret Ruto, a Kenyan activist, is one such remarkable person.

Ruto won a humanitarian award for her help that led to the arrest and imprisonment of an American Christian missionary who sexually abused minors at a Kenyan orphanage.

The US-based human rights activist was awarded the National Diversity and Inclusion Awards and Recognition (DIAR) Awards in the Human Rights category at an event held in Nairobi, Kenya.

Ruto felt privileged to be chosen as the winner and in her excitement and appreciation, she said “I am so honoured to have been selected as the winner in the Human Rights Champions category at the DIAR Awards. I would also like to congratulate the nominees I competed against for the good work they are doing,”

Her goal is to continue working to seek justice and ensure that people are respected and their rights upheld. Margaret Ruto’s incredible journey of compassion began when she witnessed the struggles and suffering of minors who were abused in an orphanage.

Motivated by her deep sense of empathy, she took it upon herself to bring about positive change in the orphanage when two girls, aged 12 and 14 years escaped from the orphanage and were able to tell their stories of how they suffered in a place they thought was better than home.

She decided to ensure that the American Christian missionary Gregory Dow was arrested and jailed for abusing the minors. Gregory was sentenced to more than 15 years in federal prison.

Ms Ruto had no choice when she decided to ensure that American Christian missionary Gregory Dow was arrested and jailed for abusing minors. She took it as her duty to ensure that such abuse tnot continue and that the children never suffer again. She is now happy that her courageous advocacy work did not gone unnoticed.

This well-deserved recognition not only highlights her incredible achievements but also serves as an inspiration to others, reminding us of the power of compassion and the difference one person can make in the world.

About the Author

Isaac Mbugua is a Senior Journalist and Digital News Writer at Diaspora Messenger News Media

