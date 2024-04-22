Death Announcement: Antony Ndirangu Ngatia of Pickerington, Ohio.

It is with a heavy heart that the Ngatia’s family announces the passing of Antony Ndirangu Ngatia of Pickerington, Ohio.

Antony passed peacefully at OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital surrounded by his loving family & friends on Wednesday, April 3, 2024 after a long illness bravely borne.

Born to the late Raphael Ngatia and Mary Wambui Ngatia of Nakuru Kenya, Antony was a graduate of Maharishi International University School of Business.

Antony worked in Corporate America as a Data Scientist and was a former employee of US Bank, Scotts Miracle Grow & JP Morgan Chase.

Antony was a great soul and brought sunshine and joy to many. Antony loved hosting family and friends at his home.

Antony is a dear Brother to Susan Wairimu, Peter Furana, Francis Wachira, Joseph Mwangi, Jane Wangui & Margaret Gathigia and many friends.

The Family & Friends will Celebrate Antony’s life on Saturday April 20th 2024 at Go Ye Outreach Ministries – 1421 Morse Rd Columbus OH 43229 from 1 – 4PM.

Rev 21:4 “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”

