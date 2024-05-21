President William Ruto on Monday evening, May 20, arrived in the United States of America for his three-day state visit.

Accompanied by First Lady Rachel Ruto, the Head of State was welcomed by the US Ambassador to Kenya, Meg Whitman, among other US dignitaries.

In the the president’s entourage to the US were Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, Defence CS Aden Duale, Health CS Susan Nakhumicha and Council of Governors Chair Anne Waiguru.

- Advertisement -

Other leaders who accompanied President Ruto were Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga, her Machakos counterpart Wavinya Ndeti, Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot and National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah.

The Head of State kicked off his state visit by visiting the Carter Presidential Library and Museum before meeting with Kenya’s diaspora community in Atlanta.

In his speech at the Carter Presidential Library and Museum, President Ruto stated that it was a great honour for him to be at the iconic center, thanking the center’s leadership for hosting him.

- Advertisement -

He added that the enduring legacy of President Jimmy Carter illustrates the profound impact an individual can have on history and the advancement of democracy and justice.

“In today’s complex global landscape, it is crucial to reaffirm and resolutely uphold timeless principles of democracy and freedom. We look forward to enhancing our partnership with the United States and the Carter Center to build a stronger Kenya. President Ruto remarked.

By Clinton Nyabuto

Read the original article on https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

Key leaders Who Accompanied Ruto to US For Official Visit