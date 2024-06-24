Haiti Gang leader’s Call for Dialogue Before Kenyan Police Land

Just hours before Kenyan police officers are scheduled to land in Port-au-Prince in Haiti, notorious gang leader Jimmy Cherizier, popularly known as Barbecue, has penned a letter to the Haitian government seeking for dialogue.

Barbeque, who had in the past dared Kenyan police officers, remarked that he was seeking to explore peace initiatives being advanced by Prime Minister Garry Conille.

Initially, Barbeque had accused the Kenyan-led multinational force of infringing on the sovereignty of Haiti.

“If the Kenyan military or police come, whatsoever, I will consider them, aggressors,” the gang leader had vowed on March 2024.

- Advertisement -

“We will consider them as invaders and we do not have to collaborate with any invaders that have come to walk over our independence.”

The gang leader, who is a former police officer, seemingly succumbed to pressure following a government-led raid in his base at the nation’s capital.

- Advertisement -

With the Kenyan police force further expected to limit Barbeque’s hold in the Caribbean nation, he has now shown a willingness to end his reign of terror.

In his letter to the government, Baberque remarked that his gang was willing to stay confined in their base and stop patrolling the streets.

This would give the people of Haiti freedom to resume normal life as well as bring peace to the war-torn country.

Kenya’s mission in Haiti is expected to protect Haitians from multiple gangs who now control 80 per cent of the Caribbean Island.

“Preparations are set for the team to depart for Haiti on Tuesday. We already have two advance teams that left — one last week and another one yesterday,” AFP reported on Sunday.

Despite an earlier agreement to deploy 1,000 police officers, Kenya has indicated that this will be done in phases in consultation with key security stakeholders.

The mission is sanctioned by the United Nations and funded by the United States and Canada.

BY KIOKO NYAMASYO

Read the Original Article on https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

Haiti Gang leader’s Call for Dialogue Before Kenyan Police Land