Ruto Appoints Musalia Mudavadi to Act as CS in All ministries.

President William Ruto has appointed Prime Cabinet Secretaries Musalia Mudavadi to act as CS in all ministries.

In a gazette notice dated July 12, Ruto said that Mudavadi will take over the role of CS in all the ministries.

This comes a week after the President fired all his cabinet secretaries.

“That pursuant to Article 152 (5) (a) of the Constitution, Hon. Wycliffe Musalia Mudavadi, E.G.H., is assigned as the Acting Cabinet Secretary in all vacant ministerial portfolios,” the gazette notice read.

Ruto dissolved his entire cabinet sending home all CSs and the Attorney General.

Only the Prime Cabinet Secretary Mudavadi, who also holds the Foreign and Diaspora Affairs CS survived the e purge.

The Head of State said the new cabinet will be named after extensive consultations across all sectors.

He added that with the CS out of office, ministry accounting officers among other officials will now take charge of operations.

“I will immediately engage in extensive consultations across different sectors and political formations, to set up a broad-based government that will assist me in accelerating and expediting the necessary, urgent and irreversible, implementation of radical programmes to deal with the burden of debt, raise domestic resources, expanding job opportunities, eliminate wastage and unnecessary duplication of a multiplicity of government agencies and slay the dragon of corruption consequently making the government lean, inexpensive, effective and efficient,” Ruto said.

“The operations of government will continue uninterrupted under the guidance of Principal Secretaries and other relevant officials.”

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua said the President has his full support as he looks for a new team that will help him deliver on his agenda.

Gachagua said Ruto should look for Cabinet Secretaries who are not arrogant and those who will not engage in politics.

He said the President must get a good team whose sole focus will be helping the President.

He said they must also prioritize the service delivery to the people of Kenya, before their interests.

“Mr President we support you 100 per cent in the steps you have taken to dissolve the cabinet to reconstitute it afresh and look for Cabinet Secretaries who will help you run the government,” Gachagua said.

“Ministers are not arrogant and boastful, ministers who will not engage in politics. Those will be there to assist you together with us to move the country forward. You get a good team that will create efficiency and harmony that will put the people of Kenya before their personal interests.”

BY PERPETUA ETYANG

