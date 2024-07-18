VIDEO: Goons Disrupt Kalonzo, Azimio Press Conference

Azimio leader Raila Odinga has issued an apology to journalists and his Azimio counterpart Kalonzo Musyoka after chaos ensued during an Azimio Parliamentary Group (PG) meeting on Wednesday, July 17.

In a statement on Thursday, July 18, issued by his spokesperson, Dennis Onyango, Raila assured journalists and his fellow leaders caught up in the chaos that Azimio would take action.

“The Rt. Hon. Raila Odinga regrets the events of yesterday and takes this early opportunity to offer unreserved apologies to the journalists and fellow leaders who got caught up in the unfortunate incident.

“Hon. Odinga assures the journalists and fellow leaders that the coalition will take stock of the events and seal loopholes that led to the security breach with a view to ensuring that journalists and leaders remain safe and free at all Azimio functions, including those at the same venue,” Onyango remarked.

The Azimio leader’s apology comes after a number of goons stormed the venue of the coalition’s meeting on Wednesday at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Foundation before roughing up the attendees.

Chaos ensued when Kalonzo stood up and started presenting the resolutions of the meeting after announcing that Raila had excused himself from the event.

The goons stormed the venue amid his speech and started throwing away chairs while ordering everyone to leave, forcing the Wiper leader to stop his press conference.

As a result, the meeting’s participants scampered for safety.

