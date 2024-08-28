US Visa: Martin Gitonga’s Lifelong Dream Realized

A dream that has been years in the making—studying in the United States—is about to become a reality for Martin Gitonga. As he prepares to start his journey to Quinnipiac University to pursue his Master of Science in Molecular and Cellular Biology, the young scholar from Tharaka Nithi County, Kenya, reminisces about the past eight months and the process of getting this scholarship through The International Scholars’ Program.

Gitonga’s journey to the United States began unexpectedly. Fresh from completing a master’s degree in Israel and facing the approaching expiration of his student visa, he felt lost until discovering the ISP on social media.

Impressed by the program’s commitment to supporting Kenyan students, Gitonga reached out, setting in motion a series of events that would lead him to the heart of America a short eight months later.

While the excitement of pursuing his studies in the United States is apparent, the reality of leaving family and friends behind weighs heavily on Gitonga’s heart.

Having been away from home for a long time, his comfort this time is the new Kenyan community taking shape at Quinnipiac University, as he and three other students from the program pioneer an ISP community at the university.

As he embarks on this new chapter, Martin carries with him the hopes and dreams of countless young Kenyans. His journey is a beacon of inspiration, demonstrating that with dedication and the right support, anything is possible.

This inspiring story is brought to you by The International Scholars Program (ISP), an award-winning education financing scheme dedicated to helping exceptional graduate students achieve their dreams of studying in the US or Canada, regardless of financial background.

We support only the most ambitious and talented individuals ready to take a bold step toward pursuing STEM-designated master’s programs. Regardless of your undergraduate major, you can join us. Our program is accredited by the American International Enrollment Management (AIRC).

Don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity! Apply today at www.internationalscholarsprogram.com

US Visa: Martin Gitonga’s Lifelong Dream Realized