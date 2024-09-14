Prominent Cases: 9 Kenyans Facing Legal Troubles Abroad

Among the persons detained abroad is former presidential candidate Mohamed Abduba Dida who is incarcerated at Big Muddy River Correctional Center in Illinois, USA.

Over the years, numerous Kenyans abroad have found themselves in legal trouble in different jurisdictions. Here’s a summary of some prominent cases:

1. Quincy Timberlake – Australia

Quincy Zuma Wambitta Timberlake was convicted of manslaughter for the death of his son, Sinclair, whom he allegedly punched and pushed against a wall.

He is serving an 11-year sentence in Australia but will be eligible for parole after nine years due to mental health conditions including psychosis and schizophrenia.

2. The Akasha brothers – USA

Baktash and Ibrahim Akasha were sentenced for international drug trafficking. Baktash received a 25-year prison term, while Ibrahim was sentenced to 23 years.

They were convicted in the U.S. after a sting operation by the DEA in Mombasa, Kenya.

3. Kevin Kang’ethe – USA

Kevin Kang’ethe is accused of murdering his girlfriend, Margaret Mbitu, and fleeing to Kenya.

He was deported back to the U.S. to face murder charges after being arrested in Nairobi. He had initially escaped from police custody but was later re-arrested.

4. Leonard Mwithiga – USA

Leonard Mwithiga faces multiple charges, including conspiracy to commit murder, after allegedly seeking a hitman to kill his wife.

He was arrested in the U.S. after an undercover police operation exposed his plot.

5. Bertrand Munyakho – Saudi Arabia

Bertrand Munyako is set to face capital punishment in Saudi Arabia after being convicted of the murder of his colleague Abdul Halim Saleh.

Initially sentenced to five years for manslaughter, his charges were upgraded to murder following an appeal by the victim’s family.

His execution has been delayed as his family seeks to raise Sh150 million in ‘blood money’ to secure his release.

6. Mohamed Abduba Dida – USA

Former Kenyan presidential candidate Mohamed Abduba Dida is incarcerated at Big Muddy River Correctional Center in Illinois.

He is serving a seven-year sentence for aggravated stalking and violating a restraining order. Dida is eligible for parole in April 2025 and has filed a civil rights lawsuit while in prison, claiming his religious rights have been violated.

7. Paul Maucha – USA

Paul Maucha was sentenced to 11 years in prison for his involvement in an advance fee fraud scheme. Along with his accomplice, Maucha defrauded victims by promising non-existent loans.

He was found guilty of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and other charges and is serving his sentence in the U.S.

8. Erick Gachuchi Wanjiku – USA

Erick Gachuchi Wanjiku was sentenced to 36 months in federal prison for assaulting federal officers during immigration processing.

Following his prison term, he will be placed in ICE custody for deportation proceedings.

