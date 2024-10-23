From Murang’a to Delaware—A Dream Come True

Francisca Irungu’s journey from Murang’a County, Kenya, to the University of Delaware is nothing short of inspiring. As a beneficiary of the International Scholars Program, Francisca is about to take the bold step of flying to the United States for the very first time to pursue her Master’s degree in Business Analytics and Information Management. Her excitement is apparent, and she can hardly wait to begin the next chapter of her life.

“This is a dream come true,” she says, beaming with anticipation. “I never thought I would ever be in this position.” Growing up, Francisca always harboured ambitions of furthering her education abroad, but financial limitations seemed to block her path. She recalls how daunting the idea of studying for a Master’s degree overseas felt, believing that it was far beyond her financial reach.

Her mindset began to change during her third year of undergraduate studies, when she first learned about the International Scholars Program. The program’s structure, with its financial contributions and study loans, opened doors she had never thought possible. Encouraged by the prospect, Francisca made a bold decision: after graduating, she would start saving for the chance to pursue her dream. And so, with dedication and perseverance, she spent two years preparing for this moment.

Now, two years later, her hard work has paid off. Francisca is on the cusp of living her dream. “It’s only God,” she repeats throughout the interview, reflecting on how far she has come.

Francisca’s journey is a remarkable testament to the power of dreams and the importance of opportunities like the International Scholars Program, which has made her academic aspirations a reality. She now serves as a beacon of hope for many young people back home who, like her, once believed that such dreams were out of reach.

