Nangi Mugiira’s Journey to IUP: Third Time is the Charm

A new chapter is beginning for Nangi Mugiira, as he prepares to leave Kajiado County for Indiana University of Pennsylvania to pursue a Master of Science in Business Analytics. As a beneficiary of The International Scholars Program (ISP), Nangi is both thrilled and grateful for this opportunity.

Nangi joined ISP in July 2022, and after a two-year journey, he is finally relocating to the United States. He sat for the GMAT exam twice before securing his visa on the third attempt. Despite the challenges and setbacks, Nangi persevered and never gave up on his dream.

As he prepares to leave, Nangi is experiencing a mix of emotions. He is nervous about venturing outside of Kenya for the first time, sad to leave his family behind, and excited for the adventures that await him. He is also filled with a sense of accomplishment as his dreams are finally coming to fruition.

Nangi applauds ISP for expanding its reach to other African countries. He believes that this initiative will provide more opportunities for students across the continent. He encourages others in the ISP program to stay persistent, even when faced with challenges. In his words, ‘The path may not always be straightforward, but do not give up.’

This inspiring story is brought to you by The International Scholars Program (ISP), an award-winning education financing scheme dedicated to helping exceptional graduate students achieve their dreams of studying in the US or Canada, regardless of financial background.

We support only the most ambitious and talented individuals ready to take a bold step toward pursuing STEM-designated master’s programs. Regardless of your undergraduate major, you can join us. Our program is accredited by the American International Enrollment Management (AIRC).

Don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity! Apply today at www.internationalscholarsprogram.com

Our contact details are:

Email: scholars@internationalscholarsprogram.com

US office:

Wells Fargo Center.

100 S. Ashley Drive, Suite 600, Tampa, FL, 33602

Tel: +1 (813) 333 1080

Nairobi, Kenya office:

The Mirage, Tower 1, 8th Floor,

Off Waiyaki Way next to Nairobi GTC, Westlands, Nairobi

Tel: +(254) 742 849 555

Meru, Kenya office:

Royal Business Park, 7th Floor, Njuri Ncheke St

P.O Box, 3114, 60200, Meru, Kenya

Tel: +(254) 796 756 726

Harare, Zimbabwe office:

12th Floor, Joina City,

Julius Nyerere Way and Jason Moyo Avenue

Tel: +(263) 716 323 343

