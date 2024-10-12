Meet the 5 Kenyan Deputy Presidents who held office shortest time

In the dynamic landscape of Kenyan politics, power can sometimes be transient. This is evident in the cases of the five Kenyan Deputy Presidents who, despite their aspirations and promises, held office for only a brief period of time.

These individuals, occupying the second-highest office in the country, experienced the weight and responsibility that came with their positions, only to have their tenures cut short unexpectedly.

Each had their unique journey, facing challenges and controversies that contributed to their short-lived stints as Deputy President.

From Jaramogi Oginga Odinga to Musalia Mudavadi, their stories shed light on the precarious nature of political alliances, power struggles, and the ever-changing political landscape in Kenya.

As we delve into the lives of these five individuals, we uncover the reasons why their time as Deputy Presidents was cut short, exploring the impact they made during their brief tenures.

Join us as we take a closer look at the rise, fall, and legacy of these Kenyan Deputy Presidents who left their mark in the blink of an eye.

Below is a list of Kenya’s shortest-serving deputy presidents.

Musalia Mudavadi

He served as Kenya’s seventh and last deputy president under President Moi. He was appointed in November 2002 and served until January 2003 (60 days), when the NARC party took power.

Mudavadi replaced the late George Saitoti, who had served Mzee Moi as deputy president for about 12 years.

Since he was appointed at the tail end of the KANU administration, he was in office for only 60 days and had no fallout with his boss.

In President Ruto’s administration, Mudavadi is currently the Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary of Foreign Affairs.

Joseph Murumbi

Murumbi was Kenya’s second deputy president. He was appointed in May 1966 and resigned in November of the same year (120 days) due to illness.

He served under Kenya’s first President, the late Mzee Jomo Kenyatta. Murumbi was appointed following the resignation of the late Jaramogi Oginga Odinga on 14 April 1966.

Oginga resigned over claims of being sidelined by his boss, Mzee Jomo Kenyatta.

Michael ‘Kijana Wamalwa’

The late Michael Kijana Wamalwa was Kenya’s eighth and first vice president under President Kibaki’s administration. He served from January 2003 to August 2003 (232 days), when he succumbed to illness.

Wamalwa was hospitalized at a Royal Free Hospital in London but died after reportedly suffering kidney failure.

Dr Josephat Karanja

He served as Kenya’s fifth deputy president for one year and thirty-eight days. He was appointed in 1988 to replace the late Mwai Kibaki and resigned in 1989 after a fallout with former President Daniel Moi.

Moi’s fallout with Karanja was reportedly due to the latter’s decision to hold a security meeting without the President’s knowledge.

Several accusations were leveled against Karanja, such as claims of planning to destabilize the government. The allegations and the fallout with his boss prompted him to resign in 1989.

Jaramogi Oginga Odinga

He was Kenya’s first deputy president. He served for one year and 123 days, commencing in 1964 and ending in 1966, when he resigned.

Oginga resigned after falling out with his boss, the late former President Mzee Jomo Kenyatta. In his resignation letter, Oginga accused Mzee Kenyatta of sidelining him in state matters.

“Dear Mr President, you have not given any consideration to me as your number two in state matters. I have a conscience and this in fact does prick me when I earn public money but with no job to do…With this realisation, I cannot continue to hold this position any longer and I hereby tender my resignation,” Oginga’s letter read in part.

