Major League Soccer (MLS) Returns for 2025 Season-No Kenyan Players

The Major League Soccer (MLS) is slated to return for the 2025 season on February 22nd. The U.S.’s premier soccer league has continued to grow in popularity, both domestically and internationally.

This growth is evident in the league’s increasing global viewership, high-profile signings, and significant media partnerships. One of the most notable developments is Apple’s 10-year, $2.5 billion deal with MLS (starting in 2023), which grants exclusive streaming rights for all MLS matches through the MLS Season Pass on Apple TV+.

- Advertisement -

MLS has become a melting pot of talent from across the world, including a strong contingent of African players.

Many African players have found a home in the league, showcasing their skills and making a mark on North American soccer.

In recent years, a few Kenyan players have been part of this African representation, proving that the league can be a viable destination for top talent from the East African nation.

- Advertisement -

However, as players return to the soccer field for the upcoming season, no MLS team will have a Kenyan among its ranks, marking a shift in representation.

The last Kenyan to feature in MLS was celebrated midfielder Victor Wanyama, who played for Canada’s CF Montréal until the conclusion of the 2024 season.

Wanyama had been with CF Montréal for four years, having joined the Canadian team from English Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur. Before his time at Tottenham, he played for Southampton, becoming the first Kenyan to play in the English Premier League.

His journey in European football made him one of Kenya’s most successful soccer exports. During his tenure at CF Montréal, Wanyama played a crucial role in the team’s success, helping them lift The Voyageurs Cup in 2021 after winning the annual Canadian Championship soccer tournament.

Wanyama’s departure from CF Montréal at the end of the 2024 season has left Kenyan soccer fans without representation in MLS. Currently, the thirty-three-year-old is without a club, and his next career move remains uncertain.

His absence reminds us that while Kenyan players have the talent to compete at high levels, more effort is needed to create pathways for them to secure long-term careers in elite leagues like MLS.

Kenya’s absence in the United States’ top men’s soccer league comes at a time when MLS’s profile is rising rapidly.

Inter Miami CF’s 2023 signing of World Cup-winning and seven-time Ballon d’Or recipient Lionel Messi has significantly boosted the league’s global appeal. His presence has also encouraged other top players to consider MLS as a serious option for their careers.

The MLS can be a promising destination for Kenyan soccer professionals seeking to grow their careers on an international stage.

However, for this to become a more frequent occurrence, the Kenya Football Federation (KFF) must take strategic steps to improve the quality of football in the country.

Developing stronger youth programs, investing in player development, and forging partnerships with international leagues can enhance the visibility of Kenyan players.

And, with the U.S. having the largest number of Kenyans in the diaspora, it would only be a welcome delight to cheer for an Otieno or Mwangi on a Saturday afternoon, wouldn’t it?”

By Musembi Ndaita/Diaspora Messenger Contributor

Major League Soccer (MLS) Returns for 2025 Season-No Kenyan Players