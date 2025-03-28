Akothee Bio: Real Name, Children, and Husband Revealed

In the vibrant landscape of African music and entertainment, few names shine as brightly as Akothee.

Renowned for her powerhouse performances and unapologetic approach to life, she captivates audiences with every note and dance move. But behind the glamour lies a story of resilience and love that many fans may not know.

Known for her captivating voice and electrifying stage presence, she has carved out a unique place in the hearts of fans across East Africa. But who is the woman behind the music?

She is Known for her unapologetic take on life and relentless pursuit of success, Akothee not only dominates the music scene but also exemplifies resilience and determination.

The Kenyan musician and businesswoman’s real name is Esther Akoth but prefers her stage name “Akothee”, she has five children from previous relationships.

Here’s a more detailed look at Akothee’s life:

Real Name: Esther Akoth

Esther Akoth Known as: Akothee

Akothee Born: April 8, 1983

April 8, 1983 Occupation: Musician, businesswoman, and philanthropist

Musician, businesswoman, and philanthropist Children: She has five children

She has five children Daughter’s husband: Engineer Vivian

Engineer Vivian Other Details: She owns houses in Mombasa, Migori County, and Zürich.

She owns houses in Mombasa, Migori County, and Zürich. Brand vs Person: Akothee is a brand, not a human being, and Esther is their relative

Akothee is a brand, not a human being, and Esther is their relative On September 2017, Akothee revealed her break-up with ex-husband Denis Schweizer aka Omosh

Akoth was born in Kisumu County, the daughter of an administrator father and a politician mother, and grew up in Migori County.

She attended Nyabisawa Girls Secondary School, but dropped out at 14 to elope with her husband.

From her humble beginnings to becoming a celebrated figure, Akothee’s narrative is a testament to strength and determination.

