King Solomon Smallwood Jr, Shamea Morton Ex-Husband’s Story

In the world of reality television and celebrity culture, relationships often take center stage, but few stories remain shrouded in mystery like that of King Solomon Smallwood Jr.

Once married to the charismatic Shamea Morton, Solomon’s life has been eclipsed by the glitz and glamour of the spotlight, leaving many curious about the man behind the name.

King Solomon Smallwood Jr. is a financial professional based in Atlanta, Georgia, recognized for his expertise in managing the finances of high-profile clients in the entertainment industry.

He is the founder and CEO of TGS Financial Management, a firm that offers comprehensive financial services including tax planning, investment strategies, and asset management.

His clientele comprises musicians, executives, and other industry professionals seeking to optimize their financial portfolios. ​

In addition to his financial endeavors, Smallwood is actively involved in community service. He serves as the Chairman of Solomon’s Temple Foundation Inc., a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing emergency and transitional services to homeless women and children in Atlanta.

King Solomon Smallwood Jr and Shamea Morton

​Shamea Morton, known for her appearances on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, was previously married to King Solomon Smallwood Jr. They wed in 2009, but the marriage ended in divorce by September 2010.

Reports indicate that the divorce was contentious, with Shamea attempting to have their prenuptial agreement annulled, though the court rejected her motion .

Shamea has since spoken publicly about experiencing physical abuse during their marriage, which she has described as a challenging period in her life .​

Following their divorce, Shamea married Gerald Mwangi, A Kenyan-born businessman in 2017. Together, they have two daughters, Shya Nyambura Mwangi, born in 2018, and Shiloh Wanjiru Mwangi, born in 2023 via surrogacy .​

As of 2024, King Solomon Smallwood Jr. was approximately 55 years old .

