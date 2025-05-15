Profile of Kenya’s Top-Paid Journalists and Insights

Kenya’s top-paid journalist, whose name resonates within the corridors of media excellence, is a figure of immense talent and determination.

With a career spanning over a decade, they have risen through the ranks, showcasing not only exceptional reporting skills but also a keen understanding of the socio-political landscape of the country.

Most have anchored prime-time news shows, hosted investigative specials, and moderated high-profile debates, all while maintaining a reputation for integrity and accuracy.

Their ability to connect with audiences on an emotional level has set them apart, making them not just a journalist but a trusted voice in the country.

Kenya’s journalism industry boasts some of the highest-paid professionals in East Africa, with top-tier journalists earning substantial salaries through their roles in television, radio, and digital media.

Here’s an overview of the leading earners in the field:

Top-Paid Journalists in Kenya (2024)

1. Jeff Koinange

Role: Citizen TV news anchor & Hot 96 radio host

Estimated Monthly Earnings: Ksh 2 million

Overview: A seasoned journalist with experience at CNN, Koinange is renowned for his “JKL Live” talk show and his charismatic presence on Citizen TV. He also co-hosts the ‘Tonight’ news segment with Victoria Rubadiri.

2. Maina Kageni

Role: Classic 105 radio presenter

Estimated Monthly Earnings: Ksh 2 million

Overview: Known for his engaging morning show with Churchill Ndambuki, Kageni is among Kenya’s most influential radio personalities. His career began in the UK before transitioning to media in Kenya.

3. Daniel ‘Churchill’ Ndambuki

Role: Comedian & radio presenter

Estimated Monthly Earnings: Ksh 1.2 million

Overview: A pioneer in Kenyan comedy, Churchill hosts the popular ‘Churchill Show’ and co-presents the breakfast show on Classic 105. He has been instrumental in shaping the local comedy scene.

4. Joseph ‘Gidi-Gidi’ Oyoo

Role: Radio Jambo presenter

Estimated Monthly Earnings: Ksh 1 million

Overview: Formerly a musician, Gidi-Gidi transitioned to radio, where he co-hosts the ‘Patanisho’ show, focusing on relationship issues. His engaging style has garnered a large following.

5. Lilian Muli

Role: Citizen TV news anchor

Estimated Monthly Earnings: Ksh 1 million

Overview: A prominent figure in Kenyan journalism, Muli anchors prime-time news and has hosted various programs, including ‘Slimpossible’ and ‘Fashion Watch.

6. Linus Kaikai

Role: Director of Strategy & Innovation at Citizen TV

Estimated Monthly Earnings: Ksh 1 million

Overview: An experienced journalist and media strategist, Kaikai also chairs the Kenya Editors Guild and appears on Citizen TV’s ‘News Gang’ panel.

7. Yvonne Okwara

Role: Citizen TV news anchor

Estimated Monthly Earnings: Ksh 900,000

Overview: Okwara is known for her incisive reporting and has hosted several prominent news segments on Citizen TV.

8. Joe Ageyo

Role: NTV Chief Editor

Estimated Monthly Earnings: Ksh 850,000

Overview: A veteran journalist, Ageyo has held editorial positions at multiple media houses and has moderated presidential debates, showcasing his expertise in political journalism.

9. Victoria Rubadiri

Role: Citizen TV news anchor

Estimated Monthly Earnings: Ksh 800,000

Overview: Rubadiri anchors the ‘Tonight’ news segment and has a background in radio, having previously worked at Capital FM.

10. Willy M. Tuva

Role: Citizen TV & Radio host

Estimated Monthly Earnings: Ksh 800,000

Overview: Tuva is known for his entertainment journalism and hosts both radio and television programs, contributing to his substantial earnings.

These figures highlight the lucrative nature of the journalism profession in Kenya, particularly for those in prominent positions at leading media houses.

The salaries reflect not only the individuals’ experience and popularity but also the significant role they play in shaping public opinion and media discourse in the country.

