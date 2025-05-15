Profile of Kenya’s Top-Paid Journalists and Insights

Kenya’s top-paid journalist, whose name resonates within the corridors of media excellence, is a figure of immense talent and determination.
With a career spanning over a decade, they have risen through the ranks, showcasing not only exceptional reporting skills but also a keen understanding of the socio-political landscape of the country.
Most have anchored prime-time news shows, hosted investigative specials, and moderated high-profile debates, all while maintaining a reputation for integrity and accuracy.
Their ability to connect with audiences on an emotional level has set them apart, making them not just a journalist but a trusted voice in the country.
Kenya’s journalism industry boasts some of the highest-paid professionals in East Africa, with top-tier journalists earning substantial salaries through their roles in television, radio, and digital media.
Here’s an overview of the leading earners in the field:
Top-Paid Journalists in Kenya (2024)
1. Jeff Koinange
- Role: Citizen TV news anchor & Hot 96 radio host
- Estimated Monthly Earnings: Ksh 2 million
- Overview: A seasoned journalist with experience at CNN, Koinange is renowned for his “JKL Live” talk show and his charismatic presence on Citizen TV. He also co-hosts the ‘Tonight’ news segment with Victoria Rubadiri.
2. Maina Kageni
- Role: Classic 105 radio presenter
- Estimated Monthly Earnings: Ksh 2 million
- Overview: Known for his engaging morning show with Churchill Ndambuki, Kageni is among Kenya’s most influential radio personalities. His career began in the UK before transitioning to media in Kenya.
3. Daniel ‘Churchill’ Ndambuki
- Role: Comedian & radio presenter
- Estimated Monthly Earnings: Ksh 1.2 million
- Overview: A pioneer in Kenyan comedy, Churchill hosts the popular ‘Churchill Show’ and co-presents the breakfast show on Classic 105. He has been instrumental in shaping the local comedy scene.
4. Joseph ‘Gidi-Gidi’ Oyoo
- Role: Radio Jambo presenter
- Estimated Monthly Earnings: Ksh 1 million
- Overview: Formerly a musician, Gidi-Gidi transitioned to radio, where he co-hosts the ‘Patanisho’ show, focusing on relationship issues. His engaging style has garnered a large following.
5. Lilian Muli
- Role: Citizen TV news anchor
- Estimated Monthly Earnings: Ksh 1 million
- Overview: A prominent figure in Kenyan journalism, Muli anchors prime-time news and has hosted various programs, including ‘Slimpossible’ and ‘Fashion Watch.
6. Linus Kaikai
- Role: Director of Strategy & Innovation at Citizen TV
- Estimated Monthly Earnings: Ksh 1 million
- Overview: An experienced journalist and media strategist, Kaikai also chairs the Kenya Editors Guild and appears on Citizen TV’s ‘News Gang’ panel.
7. Yvonne Okwara
- Role: Citizen TV news anchor
- Estimated Monthly Earnings: Ksh 900,000
- Overview: Okwara is known for her incisive reporting and has hosted several prominent news segments on Citizen TV.
8. Joe Ageyo
- Role: NTV Chief Editor
- Estimated Monthly Earnings: Ksh 850,000
- Overview: A veteran journalist, Ageyo has held editorial positions at multiple media houses and has moderated presidential debates, showcasing his expertise in political journalism.
9. Victoria Rubadiri
- Role: Citizen TV news anchor
- Estimated Monthly Earnings: Ksh 800,000
- Overview: Rubadiri anchors the ‘Tonight’ news segment and has a background in radio, having previously worked at Capital FM.
10. Willy M. Tuva
- Role: Citizen TV & Radio host
- Estimated Monthly Earnings: Ksh 800,000
- Overview: Tuva is known for his entertainment journalism and hosts both radio and television programs, contributing to his substantial earnings.
Earnings Overview
Journalist Estimated Monthly Earnings
Jeff Koinange —————————Ksh 2 million
Maina Kageni —————————Ksh 2 million
Daniel ‘Churchill’ Ndambuki————Ksh 1.2 million
Joseph ‘Gidi-Gidi’ Oyoo —————-Ksh 1 million
Lilian Muli ——————————-Ksh 1 million
Linus Kaikai —————————–Ksh 1 million
Yvonne Okwara ———————— Ksh 900,000
Joe Ageyo ——————————-Ksh 850,000
Victoria Rubadiri ————————Ksh 800,000
Willy M. Tuva —————————-Ksh 800,000
These figures highlight the lucrative nature of the journalism profession in Kenya, particularly for those in prominent positions at leading media houses.
The salaries reflect not only the individuals’ experience and popularity but also the significant role they play in shaping public opinion and media discourse in the country.