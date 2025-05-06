Support for Eddy Matinyit – Kenyan Diaspora Student in Need

Eddy Kipkogei Matinyit, a dedicated Kenyan international student, tragically suffered a severe neck injury after falling into a swimming pool, resulting in paraplegia. He spent a full year hospitalized and is now adjusting to life with significantly reduced mobility and dexterity.

Despite these overwhelming challenges, Eddy remains determined to complete his education. His dream is to finish his Masters degree in geospatial intelligence at the University of the Potomac.

However, due to his medical condition and financial hardship, he urgently needs support to pay tuition for his remaining semester.

We are appealing to the community, friends, and well-wishers to come together and support Eddy on his journey toward recovery and graduation. Your contribution, no matter the size, will make a meaningful difference in his life.

RE: Request for Financial Assistance

“I am a graduate student pursuing a master’s degree in geospatial intelligence at the university of the Potomac.

But more than a year ago, I was involved in an accident that broke my spine and rendered me permanently paralyzed, even after hospitalization for over one year at WakeMed, NC.

Because of my present condition and the tough economic situation my family is going through, I cannot afford tuition for the remaining five (5) courses to finish my program.

With my diminished dexterity and functionality as a paraplegic, this will translate to two semesters each amounting to $4000.

I am, therefore, requesting financial assistance and/or support from you or your institution to help me finish the remaining credits and to graduate. Find here attached copies of the doctor’s letter detailing my condition and what I need to keep up with the day-to-day activities.

I am committed to my education and I’m confident that I will be able to make positive contributions to the community after I graduate. I am grateful for any assistance that you can provide, thank you for your time and consideration”.

Sincerely,

Eddy Kipkogei Matinyit

Please send your contribution to

Sam Ngetich -$Chemagar (336)-251-4432

Caroline Kimani – $mkangari – (919) 264-1332

