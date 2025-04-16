Embarking on a nursing career can be both exhilarating and daunting, especially for F1 graduates navigating the complexities of the U.S. healthcare landscape.

After passing the NCLEX, the next crucial step is securing a position that not only aligns with your skills but also supports your aspirations.

- Advertisement -

That’s where Triangle Healthcare comes in. As a leader in healthcare recruitment, Triangle Healthcare specializes in connecting talented international nursing professionals with premier employers across the United States.

With a deep understanding of the unique challenges F1 graduates face, Triangle Healthcare offers tailored support and resources that empower you to unlock your full potential.

Just Passed the NCLEX? What’s Next?

- Advertisement -

Triangle Healthcare is here to help guide your next step in the U.S. healthcare journey! We’re currently connecting qualified F1 nursing graduates with trusted employers across the country.

💼 Job placements with reputable healthcare organizations

🌍 Support for international F1 visa holders

🛫 Smooth transition from graduation to employment

Take the next big step in your nursing career — let us help you get there!

📩 Contact us today to learn more or get started. Whatsapp Call: 682-600-5823

Nursing Jobs in USA: How Triangle Healthcare Helps F1 Students