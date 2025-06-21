It is with deep sadness that we share the news of the passing of Mr. Gilbert Lisanza, who went to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 15, 2025, at Kennestone Hospital in Marietta, GA.

Mr. Lisanza was the Founder and first Chairman of the Atlanta Kenyan Welfare Association (AKWA); a beloved Husband to Mrs. Josephine Abner Lisanza, a Father, a Grandfather and a Brother to many.

- Advertisement -

He was a dear friend and active member of our community. Gilbert has been terminally ill for the last seven months and his entire family wishes to have him rest in peace with his ancestors in LIRHANDA, Shinyalu Constituency, Kakamega County.

Our goal is to raise funds to assist with funeral expenses and the repatriation of his body to Kenya, where the family wishes to lay him to rest with dignity and love.

We are deeply touched by the love and support we’ve received this far. Mr. Gilbert was a pillar in our lives, and while we mourn, we thank you for walking with us during this incredibly difficult time. May God bless you abundantly. If you’d like to support financially, you can send your contribution to:

Name: Keller Lisanza

Cash App: $KellerLisanza

Zelle: 404-884-9077

PayPal: [email protected]

(Please reference “Gilbert Lisanza” when sending)

- Advertisement -

We’ll keep you updated in the “GILBERT LISANZA SEND-OFF” group as plans develop. Click on the link below to join the group if you haven’t. Thank you again for your support. https://chat.whatsapp.com/HwdWxQwwRTA86jEmJKDpaS

Death of Gilbert Lisanza at Kennestone Hospital in Marietta, GA