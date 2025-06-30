Irene Mbugua: Kenyan Caregiver Murdered by Male Patient in UK

A 46-year-old Kenyan Diaspora woman Irene Wanjiru Mbugua, was found dead in a residence on Markby Road, Winson Green, Birmingham, at approximately 1 a.m. on Monday, June 23, 2025.

According to reports on social media, a male patient under her care turned against her, and her family and fellow caregivers learnt of her death a day later after frantic but unsuccessful attempts by the employment agency to contact her.

A post-mortem examination revealed she died from serious head and facial injuries. A man in his thirties has been arrested and is currently in custody on suspicion of murder. The police have confirmed they are not searching for anyone else in connection with the incident

Available Information

Family Statement: Her family shared an emotional tribute, remembering her smile and laughter, and expressing their profound grief and sense of loss.

Having worked in the UK for two years, Mbugua was admired for her kindness and dedication.

Her violent death has sent shockwaves through her family and the African caregiving community, as she was a devoted single mother of four and a respected professional.

Investigation Status & Context

West Midlands Police are leading the investigation. While they’re not actively searching for additional suspects, enquiries are ongoing.

The severity of the injuries—a combination of blunt force trauma to the head and facial area—suggests a violent confrontation occurred inside the residence.

