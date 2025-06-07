Living in America: Wilson’s Journey from Kenya to Kentucky

When Wilson Korio landed in the United States to begin his graduate studies, he quickly realized that adjusting to life in America, a journey indeed, would be both eye-opening and transformative. Indeed, living in America was Wilson’s journey of discovery.

Coming from Kenya, the shift to an individualistic culture was one of the first shocks. In his new environment, people valued personal space and independence—so much so that even weeks into living in his apartment complex, he hadn’t met the neighbor next door.

It was a stark contrast from the close-knit, communal lifestyle he had grown up with in Mitahato Village, experiencing the intriguing contrast of Wilson’s journey in America.

Despite the cultural differences, Wilson was determined to adapt. Everyday life offered lessons—from learning to navigate roads where driving is on the right, to discovering the convenience of American grocery stores.

Fortunately, the Kenyan community in Kentucky stepped in early to support him. Through their help, he found affordable shared housing with fellow students and was introduced to the basics of settling in, including where to shop for familiar foods, which eased his journey of living in America.

Wilson’s transition wasn’t just about geography—it was about growth. He embraced the challenges of starting over and found clarity in the process, becoming an integral part of his journey living in America. For him, studying in America has not only opened doors academically but has also broadened his understanding of the world.

His advice for others? Be patient, stay committed, and embrace every learning curve along the journey of living in America. The journey may be tough, but the reward is worth every step.

