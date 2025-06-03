How Ken Muraguri Beat the Odds to Secure His Visa

After facing two consecutive U.S. visa denials, many would have considered giving up. But for Ken Muraguri, the dream of studying in America was too important to abandon.

With resilience, preparation, and the support of the International Scholars Program (ISP), Ken overcame the setbacks and finally secured his student visa to pursue a Master’s in Data Science and Engineering.

When Ken walked into the embassy for his third attempt, he was prepared for a tough and possibly lengthy interview. However, he was surprised to find the process both swift and focused.

In just about a minute and a half, the visa officer asked him three key questions—primarily seeking to understand if his current work aligned with the course he was planning to pursue and whether he had prior experience with technical programming languages, which are critical in his field of study.

With concise and confident answers, Ken demonstrated his readiness for the program. What followed was a tense moment of silence as the visa officer typed for nearly two minutes. Then came the moment he had waited for: he was handed the blue slip—a sign of approval.

Initially, Ken struggled to process the win. It wasn’t until his passport returned with the visa stamp that the reality of the moment finally sank in.

His first call was to his mother, who had been anxiously waiting back home. She had been too nervous to eat that morning, fully aware of the weight the day held for her son.

His story now serves as inspiration within the ISP community. Ken’s message is clear: perseverance pays off.

