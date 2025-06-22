The Sudden Passing of Brian Kuria Kihanda Funeral Plans

It is with deep sorrow that we share the heartbreaking news of the sudden passing of Brian Kuria Kihanda, who went to be with the Lord on June 17th in Ontario, California.

Brian was the eldest son of Monica Mugoto, and a beloved brother to Brenda, Joseph, and Christina. This is a painful loss for the family and for all who knew him.

Family and friends are gathering daily at Monica Mugoto’s residence for prayers and support. Fundraising efforts are going on to give Brian a befitting send off. The funeral planning committee invites you to be part of this course.

Any amount goes a long way in meeting the funeral budget. The family has asked for a short time frame to burial, help them meet this goal. Please join us in this effort to lighten the grief for Monica and the family. The funeral date and place will be announced soon.

Here below are the different ways to give towards this course:

Zelle: Monicah Mugoto

(909) 800-3969

Zelle: Brenda Kihanda

(909) 206 8311

CashApp: $Monicah22

MPESA: Bernadette Susan Wanjiku Kigundu – 0794 501 090

https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-brian-kihandas-beautiful-sendoff