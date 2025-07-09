Kenyan Man Evans Kibiwott Kangogo Found Dead After Days

In a heart-wrenching turn of events, the life of Evans Kibiwott Kangogo—a beloved son, friend, and a professional—was tragically cut short in Seattle, Washington.

After three agonizing days of silence and growing concern, his lifeless body was discovered in his apartment, sending waves of grief through his family, friends, and the Kenyan diaspora community.

Kangogo’s body was discovered after concern from his colleagues, who were alarmed when he uncharacteristically failed to report to work for three consecutive days.

Known for his reliability and professionalism, his unexplained absence raised immediate red flags, prompting a welfare check that led to the heartbreaking discovery at his Seattle apartment.

The cause or manner of his death has yet to be revealed to the public, as authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding his passing.

Originally from Kipkalwa Village in Elgeyo Marakwet County, Evans was known for his warmth, intelligence, and unwavering work ethic.

A graduate of St. Patrick’s Iten and Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology, he pursued a promising career in the United States, where he continued to inspire those around him.

His sudden passing, still shrouded in unanswered questions, has left a painful void. Community members and organizations, including Gotabgaa International, have come together to support efforts to repatriate his remains to Kenya so he can be laid to rest among his loved ones.

As the investigation continues, we remember Evans not just for the tragic circumstances of his death—but for the life he lived, the dreams he chased, and the legacy he leaves behind.

