Stephen Munyakho Freed From Saudi Death Row After 12 Years

Kenyan national Stephen Munyakho, who had been imprisoned in Saudi Arabia since 2012 and faced execution, has been freed and is set to return home following years of legal limbo and diplomatic negotiations.

Munyakho had been convicted in a case involving the death of another individual and was sentenced to death under Saudi Arabia’s Sharia law. To secure his release, he was required to raise Ksh150 million (approximately USD 1.2 million) in diyya (blood money) to compensate the victim’s family.

On Tuesday, Kenya’s Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Kipkorir Sing’Oei confirmed the development in an official statement, celebrating the outcome as the result of intense diplomatic engagement and collaboration with multiple stakeholders.

“I can confirm that Stephen Munyakho has been released from Saudi custody and is expected to return home shortly. We thank all parties who played a role in ensuring justice was served with mercy,” said PS Sing’Oei.

The case had drawn widespread attention over the years, with advocacy groups, Kenyan diaspora members, and religious organizations contributing to the fundraising and lobbying efforts. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs worked closely with Saudi authorities to secure a pardon and facilitate the financial settlement.

Munyakho’s family, who had waited anxiously for over a decade, expressed immense relief and gratitude upon hearing the news. He is expected to arrive in Kenya in the coming days, where he will be received by government officials and loved ones.

This case is one of several in recent years that have highlighted the precarious legal situations many migrant workers face in Gulf countries, and it underscores the importance of robust consular support and legal protections for citizens abroad.

