The Unholy Precedent: Church State Conflict in Kenya

President William Ruto’s decision to construct a permanent church within the grounds of State House is not merely a personal spiritual choice—it is a profound political and constitutional misstep that threatens the very secular foundations upon which the modern Kenyan state was built.

While some may dismiss the move as symbolic or harmless, it is imperative that we examine the deeper implications of embedding permanent religious structures in the heart of government.

Kenya’s Constitutional Identity: Secular by Design

The Constitution of Kenya (2010) firmly establishes the nation as a secular state. Article 8 reads unequivocally: “There shall be no state religion.”

This provision is not decorative; it is a cornerstone principle designed to safeguard the rights of all Kenyans—Christian, Muslim, Hindu, traditionalist, atheist alike—ensuring that the government remains neutral in matters of faith.

For decades, the State House has maintained a deliberate, modest approach to religious observance. The small, temporary mabati (iron sheet) chapel within the grounds was never intended to be an architectural statement of faith.

Rather, it was a practical, reversible structure that allowed sitting presidents and staff to worship without permanently altering the character of a national asset that belongs to all citizens.

A Dangerous Shift: From Modesty to Monumental Faith

By opting to build a permanent church structure, President Ruto is making a statement that transcends personal piety. This is an act of physical symbolism—a way of imprinting one faith onto the seat of executive power. Even if funded personally, the use of public land for permanent religious purposes sets a dangerous precedent.

If this practice is allowed to stand, future presidents of different faiths will be emboldened to leave their own permanent religious imprints on State House. Imagine the next president, perhaps of the Muslim faith, choosing to demolish the church and build a mosque.

Or another leader erecting a Hindu temple or an altar to indigenous faiths. This tit-for-tat sacred architecture risks turning State House into a battleground of belief, undermining the dignity and neutrality of the presidency.

The Wisdom of Past Presidents

It was not by accident that Kenya’s founding fathers and successive leaders, including Jomo Kenyatta, Daniel arap Moi, Mwai Kibaki, and Uhuru Kenyatta, refrained from building permanent religious structures at State House.

Regardless of their personal faiths, they understood the necessity of maintaining an inclusive national identity. The modest chapel was a conscious compromise—a space for personal devotion without altering the symbolic and functional neutrality of the presidency.

That discretion is what preserved harmony and prevented religious identity from being weaponized in the context of political succession. It is a tradition born not of indifference, but of prudence.

A President’s Role: Servant, Not High Priest

The office of the President is not an extension of personal belief. It is a constitutional office, held in trust on behalf of nearly 55 million Kenyans from diverse religious and cultural backgrounds.

When a president uses the weight of the office to promote one faith over others—especially through permanent construction—it shifts the presidency from a neutral steward to a partisan symbol of religious identity.

It is disturbing to imagine that the President may not end his term in 2027 and that is why he is building a permanent structure to satisfy his ego. He has also publicly stated that he intends to become an evangelist after retiring.

Who knows—this same church could ultimately serve as his personal place of worship after office, blurring the already delicate line between public office and private faith.

This is the path toward exclusion, marginalization, and eventual religious contestation over public spaces. The danger is not hypothetical: across Africa and the world, the fusion of religion and state has sparked divisions, violence, and oppression. Kenya cannot afford to walk that road.

Conclusion: Defending the Secular Republic

It is vital that Kenyans of all faiths, and of none, speak clearly and early against this unwise decision. The permanence of religious architecture on state property is not a benign act—it is a breach of constitutional principles and a potential trigger for future conflicts over identity and power.

Let State House remain as it was always intended: a symbol of national unity, not religious dominance. The mabati church served its purpose—humble, temporary, and inclusive. To transform it into a shrine risks not only our constitutional integrity but also the fragile social fabric that holds the nation together.

Kenya must remain secular—not because it denies faith, but because it protects it. All faiths. Equally. Without favoritism. Without fear.

Arch. Dr. D.K. Gitau is a columnist with The Diaspora Times, a political analyst, and a passionate advocate for constitutionalism, human rights, and civic accountability.

The Unholy Precedent: Church State Conflict in Kenya