Unprecedented Global Interest: 70k Sign Up for US Visa Gold Card

The U.S. Premium Visa Gold Card has emerged as a beacon of opportunity, capturing the aspirations of thousands around the world. With a staggering 70,000 applicants competing for a limited number of spots, this surge in demand underscores the enduring allure of the American dream — and the prestige associated with premium U.S. residency privileges.

This exclusive initiative — personally championed by President Donald Trump — seeks to harness high-net-worth foreign investment as a strategic tool to help reduce America’s towering $36 trillion national debt.

In return, qualified applicants are offered the rare opportunity of permanent U.S. residency, making this a mutually beneficial program of economic and personal advancement.

According to internal dashboard data shared by Howard Lutnick and reported by the Financial Times in June 2025, the program’s registration portal experienced explosive demand immediately following its launch.

Zoombangla reports that the physical card itself — crafted from 24-karat gold — was designed with striking visual appeal at the personal request of President Trump, underscoring the program’s emphasis on prestige and exclusivity.

To qualify, applicants must commit a minimum of $5 million — a threshold that grants them permanent U.S. residency along with the right to live and work anywhere in the country.

Despite the surge in early sign-ups, the White House is still finalizing key operational details — delaying the formal launch, which was initially slated for “two weeks” after Howard Lutnick’s March announcement on the All-In Podcast.

While nations like Portugal and Greece have long offered investment-based residency, the U.S. enters the space with a markedly higher bar — positioning its program as one of the most exclusive in the world.

Beyond its luxurious appeal, the Gold Card Visa embodies a bold strategic bet: that global capital can play a pivotal role in restoring America’s fiscal strength.

Summary: About U.S. Gold Card Visa

A proposed high-end investor‑visa program introduced by President Donald Trump, the Gold Card would allow wealthy foreign nationals to obtain permanent U.S. residency—and eventually citizenship—by investing $5 million. It is intended as a more streamlined and exclusive alternative to the existing EB‑5 visa program.

Program Details

Investment Requirement: $5 million flat fee to the U.S. government, without the traditional job-creation requirement.

Residency and Citizenship: Offers permanent residency immediately and a pathway to U.S. citizenship; no conditional green card stage as required under EB‑5.

Tax Benefit: Gold Card holders may be exempt from U.S. federal taxation on income earned overseas—unlike traditional green card holders and citizens.

Legal Framework: Proposed via executive authority; unlike EB‑5—which is established by congressional law—this program has not undergone legislative approval.

Vetting: Applicants will reportedly face rigorous vetting by DHS, State, and Commerce departments, though detailed eligibility criteria remain unpublished. Some high-profile foreign executives may qualify.

Unprecedented Global Interest: 70k Sign Up for US Visa Gold Card