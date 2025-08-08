Kenyan Diaspora Cookout in Baltimore Brings Joy Amid Uncertainty

The smoke from sizzling nyama choma drifted into the air, mixing with the warm breeze, the crackle of roasting corn, and the hum of multilingual conversations.

Pavilion 3 at Gunpowder Falls State Park was alive with music, color, and laughter as hundreds gathered for the annual Kenyan Diaspora community cookout — a tradition that’s grown into one of the largest East African cultural events in the region.

Started more than 30 years ago by a few families with a single pot of food, the gathering has evolved into a cherished ritual of food, music, and cultural celebration for the Kenyan diaspora across Maryland and neighboring states. It’s typically held around the Fourth of July — a date organizers say was chosen with intention.

“Well, we just picked an American holiday — the Fourth of July being Independence Day — and we, as Kenyan-Americans, felt that it’s nice to also remember our heritage in the same spirit,” said Mugo Gachucha, one of the event’s longtime organizers.

A Major Undertaking

According to Kiguru Kimani, the event’s chairman, pulling off the cookout is no small feat. “It takes months of planning and typically costs between $12,000 and $16,000,” Kimani said. “But every year, people show up — with donations, with their time, with their energy. That’s how we make it happen.”

Volunteers handle everything from food prep and permits to sound equipment and setup. Donations come in from local businesses, community members, and Kenyan churches across the DMV. “It’s not just an event. It’s a labor of love,” Kimani added.

Celebration in the Shadow of Uncertainty

According to Wambui Kamau, General Assignment Reporter for WYPR, the event served as both a cultural showcase and a support system for Kenyans across the DMV (D.C.-Maryland-Virginia) area grappling with anxiety over recent immigration policy changes.

“Actually, one of my friends sent me a message and said ICE people were here,” said Warigia Wanjihia, a Maryland resident who has attended the event for years. “So there’s a lot of fear.”

Though the report turned out to be a false alarm, the moment underscored the vulnerability felt by many.

Despite the worry, the event remained a buoyant space for community, culture, and connection. Food, music, and fellowship reigned, and consular services were available on-site to provide support.

Elected officials also made their presence felt. County Executive Kathy Klausmeier, Delegate Kim Ross, Senator Carl Jackson, and Councilman Julian Jones were all spotted at the cookout — a strong signal of political support for the Kenyan community

More Than Just a Picnic

Despite the fears, joy still defined the day. Children played soccer, teens taught each other dance moves, and elders shared chai and stories beneath the shade of trees. Music pulsed through speakers while grill masters served endless plates of chapati, pilau, and goat meat.

“I’ve been coming here since I was a little girl,” said Cynthia Njoroge, a second-generation Kenyan-American. “It’s more than a cookout — it’s where I see my culture, my people, my history. It’s where I feel safe.”

As dusk approached, organizers began packing up with tired smiles and hopeful hearts.

“Next year will come with its own challenges,” Kimani said. “But we’ll be back. Because this is how we keep our roots strong.”

