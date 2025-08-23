Kenya’s Richest People in 2025: Families and Fortunes

Kenya’s economic landscape in 2025 is shaped by business dynasties, industrial titans, and legacy estates. These individuals and families have built or inherited significant fortunes across banking, manufacturing, real estate, media, and more. Here’s an updated breakdown of the richest people in Kenya 2025, their estimated net worth, and the sectors fueling their wealth.

Top Richest People in Kenya (2025)

1. Moi Family – Approximately $3.0 billion

Key sectors: banking, media, real estate, education, agriculture.

The Moi family—which inherits its wealth from former President Daniel arap Moi—retains control over significant assets like Siginon Group, Standard Media, and farmland, maintaining their position as Kenya’s wealthiest dynasty.

2. Kenyatta Family – Around $2.5–2.7 billion

Key sectors: dairy, banking, real estate, education, land holdings.

Their portfolio includes Brookside Dairy, a substantial stake in NCBA Bank, Peponi School, and extensive landholdings. They are among Kenya’s richest families in 2025

3. Chandaria Family (Manu Chandaria) – $1.7–1.8 billion

Key sector: manufacturing (Comcraft Group: steel, aluminum, plastics).

Manu Chandaria’s multinational Comcraft Group continues to drive industrial growth across East Africa and beyond. Chandaria family is among Kenya industrialists in 2025.

4. Philip Ndegwa Family – $1.6 billion

Key sectors: banking (NCBA), insurance (ICEA Lion), real estate. Ndegwa family is among richest dynasties in Kenya.

5. Biwott Family – $1.1 billion

Key sectors: real estate, aviation, retail.

They control assets such as Yaya Centre and stakes in Air Kenya.

6. Sameer Merali – $0.8–1.4 billion

Key sectors: manufacturing, agriculture, telecom.

He inherited and expanded the Sameer Group, including ventures in dairy, industrial manufacturing, and telecom. Sameer is one of Kenya’s manufacturing billionaires.

7. Bhimji Depar Shah & Vimal Shah – $1.1–1.7 billion combined

Key sector: FMCG manufacturing.

Founders of Bidco Africa, a powerhouse in edible oils, soaps, and consumer goods across the region.

8. Narendra “Guru” Raval – $0.95–1.5 billion

Key sectors: cement, steel, and aluminum through Devki Group.

His industrial conglomerate plays a vital role in Kenya’s infrastructure development.

9. Peter Munga – $0.8 billion

Key sectors: banking (Equity Bank), agriculture, insurance.

Founder of Equity Group, Munga’s investments expanded into multiple sectors. He is one of Kenya billionaires in 2025 and in the list of Kenya banking tycoons.

10. Chris Kirubi’s Estate (Mary‑Ann Musangi) – $0.7–1.1 billion

Key sectors: real estate, media, investment holdings (Centum, Two Rivers Mall, Capital FM).

Additional Notable Figures

Mama Ngina Kenyatta – $210 million

Matriarch of the Kenyatta family, with control of diversified assets in dairy, media, banking, and land. She is among the richest individuals in Kenya.

Mary‑Ann Musangi – $100 million

Inherits the Kirubi estate, including investments in Centum, KCB, Haco Industries, and media.

Zarin Merali – $220 million

Oversees Sameer Group holdings after inheriting from Naushad Merali.

Humphrey Kariuki – $60 million

Founder of Janus Continental Group, with interests spanning energy, hospitality, real estate, and retail.

David Kimani Mukuha – $50 million

Leader of Naivas International supermarket chain, one of Kenya’s largest retail brands.

Suresh Bhagwanji Shah – $45 million

Founder of I&M Bank Group and investor in regional financial services.

Jaswant Singh Rai – $45 million

Head of Rai Group with interests in sugar, edible oils, real estate, and paper manufacturin

Summary Table of Kenya wealth ranking 2025

Rank Name / Family Estimated Net Worth Key Sectors 1 Moi Family $3.0 billion Banking, media, real estate, education 2 Kenyatta Family $2.5–2.7 billion Dairy, banking, land, education 3 Chandaria Family (Manu Chandaria) $1.7–1.8 billion Manufacturing 4 Philip Ndegwa Family $1.6 billion Banking, insurance, real estate 5 Biwott Family $1.1 billion Real estate, aviation, retail 6 Sameer Merali $0.8–1.4 billion Manufacturing, telecom, agriculture 7 Bhimji & Vimal Shah $1.1–1.7 billion FMCG manufacturing 8 Narendra Raval (“Guru”) $0.95–1.5 billion Industrial (cement, steel) 9 Peter Munga $0.8 billion Banking, agriculture, insurance 10 Chris Kirubi Estate (M. Musangi) $0.7–1.1 billion Real estate, media, investments

Conclusion

Kenya’s top wealth holders in 2025 range from powerful political dynasties to self-made industrialists and next-generation heirs. Their collective influence spans diverse sectors—from core infrastructure and finance to FMCGs, media, and real estate. These names are not just markers of wealth but also pillars of Kenya’s economic growth and innovation.

