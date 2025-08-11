Marrying US Citizen No Longer Guarantees Citizenship

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has implemented a major policy update, effective August 1, 2025, that significantly tightens the screening process for family-based immigrant visa petitions.

The updated guidance, now part of the USCIS Policy Manual, reinforces the agency’s efforts to detect and deter fraudulent applications while verifying the authenticity of family relationships.

What Changed and Why

1. Stricter Scrutiny and No More “Just Because” Approvals

As of August 1, 2025, the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) updated its policies to make sure marriage-based immigrant petitions are thoroughly vetted. They’re emphasizing authenticity—making sure relationships are “genuine, verifiable, and compliant with all applicable laws.”

Approval of a petition no longer automatically grants legal status. If the relationship or documentation isn’t convincing, beneficiaries can be issued a Notice to Appear (NTA) for deportation proceedings—even mid-process.

2. Comprehensive New Requirements

Under the new rules:

You must use exactly the latest form editions (e.g., I‑485 dated 01/20/25, I‑129F dated 05/01/25). Submitting old or mixed-version documents results in rejection.

Separate payments are required for each form—bundling checks can invalidate your application.

A massive pile of supporting evidence is now mandatory: joint finances, lease/mortgage documents, insurance, shared mail, photos, affidavits, even separate interviews (including Stokes interviews where spouses are interviewed individually to test for consistency).

The push to crack down on marriage fraud is stronger than ever—expect nearly everyone to face in-depth interviews.

3. Legal Backdrop

The Supreme Court has already ruled—and reaffirmed— that there’s no guaranteed constitutional right for a U.S. citizen to have their non-citizen spouse admitted into the U.S.

What This Means for Couples

Marriage is no longer a shortcut. Getting married to a U.S. citizen doesn’t ensure automatic access to permanent residency—or citizenship later on.

Mistakes are costly. Outdated forms, incomplete documentation, or vague explanations can derail your application.

Prepare thoroughly. Strong, consistent proof of a bona fide marriage—and preparation for rigorous interviews—are essential.

Legal support is highly advisable. The new policies are complex and punitive; an immigration professional may help you navigate them successfully.

In essence, while marriage to a U.S. citizen remains a potential pathway to a green card and citizenship, the process is now more challenging, with a strong emphasis on the authenticity of the marriage and stricter enforcement of regulations. The days of a “guaranteed” outcome based on marriage alone are over.

