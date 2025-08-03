The Many Wives of Muhammad Ali: Love, Faith & Complex Legacy

Muhammad Ali, born Cassius Marcellus Clay Jr, was not only one of the most iconic boxers in history but also a man whose personal life was deeply intertwined with his public persona. Charismatic, controversial, and deeply spiritual, Ali’s romantic relationships often reflected the complexities of his identity, faith, and fame. Over the course of his life, he was married four times and fathered nine children.

1. Sonji Roi (m. 1964–1966)

Ali’s first marriage was to Sonji Roi, a cocktail waitress he met in 1964. Their relationship began before Ali publicly converted to Islam and changed his name. Sonji, known for her independence and glamorous style, reportedly struggled with the expectations that came with Ali’s religious transformation and new identity. She refused to adopt Islamic dress and customs, leading to tensions between them. The marriage ended in divorce after just two years.

2. Belinda Boyd (later Khalilah Ali) (m. 1967–1977)

Shortly after his divorce from Sonji, Ali married Belinda Boyd, who changed her name to Khalilah Ali after embracing Islam. They had four children together, including Muhammad Ali Jr. During their marriage, Ali became increasingly involved in the Nation of Islam, and his fame soared due to both his boxing victories and his refusal to serve in the Vietnam War.

Their relationship, however, was fraught with challenges. Ali had several extramarital affairs, some of which became public. Despite these strains, Khalilah remained with him for a decade, supporting him through his boxing ban and legal battles before they divorced in 1977.

3. Veronica Porsche (m. 1977–1986)

Ali’s third wife, Veronica Porsche, had been one of the women he had an affair with during his second marriage. A model and actress, she and Ali had two daughters together, one of whom is the well-known boxer Laila Ali. They were married just after his final fight against Earnie Shavers.

Their marriage coincided with the latter part of Ali’s boxing career and the early signs of his Parkinson’s disease. By the mid-1980s, the marriage had deteriorated and ended in divorce.

4. Yolanda “Lonnie” Williams (m. 1986–2016)

Ali’s final marriage was to Yolanda Williams, known as Lonnie, who had known him since childhood. They were married for 30 years, and Lonnie remained by his side through his long battle with Parkinson’s and until his death in 2016. This marriage was widely seen as Ali’s most stable and supportive relationship.

Lonnie played a key role in managing Ali’s public image and charitable work in his later years, including the creation of the Muhammad Ali Center in Louisville, Kentucky. The couple adopted one son together, Asaad Amin.

A Life of Complexity and Contrast

Muhammad Ali’s relationships mirrored the complexity of his character — a man of deep conviction, but also contradiction. His personal life, marked by multiple marriages and affairs, sometimes stood in contrast with the ideals of the faith he so passionately defended. Yet throughout it all, Ali remained loved by many and revered as a symbol of strength, resilience, and transformation.

His wives each shaped and witnessed different chapters of his life, from the rise of a young champion to the grace of an elder statesman of sport and social justice. In understanding the women who stood beside him, we gain a more complete picture of the man behind the legend.

