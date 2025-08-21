The Top Ten Richest People in Kenya (2025)

Kenya continues to shine as a hub of entrepreneurial dynamism in East Africa. The top ten richest people in Kenya in 2025 are not just financial giants—they are the architects of growth across industries like banking, manufacturing, real estate, and agriculture.

1. Moi Family – Net Worth: $3.2B

Sources of wealth: Banking, real estate, media, education

Heirs of former President Daniel arap Moi, the Moi family’s fortune surged driven by urban real estate and banking dividends.

2. Kenyatta Family – Net Worth: $2.7B

Sources of wealth: Dairy, banking, land holdings, education.

Their diversified assets—from Brookside Dairy to NCBA Bank and Peponi School—pushed their net worth up by 8% in 2025, placing them among the top ten richest individuals.

3. Manu Chandaria – Net Worth: $1.8B

Sources: Manufacturing (Comcraft Group), philanthropy.

Chandaria is included in the list of the top ten richest people thanks to his multinational Comcraft Group and philanthropic legacy.

4. Philip Ndegwa Family – Net Worth: $1.6B

Assets: Banking, insurance, real estate.

Their fortune grew thanks to NCBA’s merger benefits, ICEA Lion’s performance, and valuable Nairobi real estate, solidifying their position among the top ten richest.

5. Sameer Merali – Net Worth: $1.4B

Sectors: Manufacturing, telecom, agriculture.

Since inheriting the empire, Merali expanded Sameer Group into dairy and telecom, growing wealth by 10% in 2025, which ranks him among the top ten riches.

6. Bhimji Depar Shah – Net Worth: $1.2B

Sector: Manufacturing and retail (BIDCO Africa).

Founder of BIDCO Africa, his focus on affordable consumer goods and exports has steadily increased his wealth.

7. Vimal Shah – Net Worth: $1.1B

Role: Chairman, BIDCO Africa.

Vimal’s leadership and sustainability focus expanded BIDCO’s reach, growing his own stake, cementing his place among the ten richest.

8. Narendra Raval (“Guru”) – Net Worth: $950M

Sources: Cement, steel manufacturing

His Devki Group is integral to Kenya’s infrastructure surge and philanthropic endeavors.

9. Peter Munga – Net Worth: $800M

Assets: Equity Group, Britam, tea estates.

Founder of Equity Group, his shift into agriculture and insurance expanded his wealth, leading him to be one of the top ten richest people in Kenya.

10. Chris Kirubi Family – Net Worth: $700M

Holdings: Real estate, media, investments (Centum, Two Rivers Mall, Capital FM)

Kirubi’s legacy continues to generate value through major real estate and media assets.

Why These Billionaires Matter Beyond Wealth

Impact Area and Influence

Economic Growth: Their businesses employ over 100,000 Kenyans and fuel GDP expansion.

Innovation: From fintech at NCBA to manufacturing advances at BIDCO and Comcraft—innovation is a common thread.

Philanthropy: Many invest back into education, healthcare, and sustainable development.

Industry Trends: Real estate, manufacturing, banking, agricultural commodities, and tech are key wealth drivers.

