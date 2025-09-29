After Waithaka Wa Jane’s Arrest in Berlin, Samidoh Fires Back

Kenyan Mugithi artist Samidoh has broken his silence following the dramatic arrest of fellow musician Waithaka Wa Jane in Berlin, Germany. In a fiery and unfiltered response aimed at a promoter believed to be behind the European tour, Samidoh unleashed a series of bold statements, defending his actions while tearing into the character of the unnamed promoter.

In a post that has since gone viral, Samidoh did not hold back, addressing the promoter’s earlier accusations and setting the record straight in typical no-nonsense fashion.

- Advertisement -

“Promoters! It’s not in my norm to respond to any barking dog out there, however, I want to respond to this attention-seeking rentboy in the name of a promoter!” Samidoh began, immediately signaling that this was not going to be a diplomatic exchange.

He went on to ridicule the idea that initiating talks with an artist meant some sort of lifelong obligation, comparing the promoter’s expectations to that of a clingy relationship.

“Starting a conversation with an artist doesn’t mean you are in a marriage setup. It’s also foolish of you to start advertising a show before the visa is out. That will cost you big,” he wrote.

- Advertisement -

“You Didn’t Make Me Popular”

In response to claims that the promoter “made him popular,” Samidoh issued a stinging rebuttal:

“You said I was never known and you made me popular! If I may ask, how did you know I existed and am not one of your family members? It would be wise of you to make yourself or any of your kin popular before you extend the same grace to Oljoro Orok.”

The artist revealed that he had booked another show in Juba, South Sudan, citing delays in visa processing as the main reason. He further challenged the promoter to explain allegations that he was greedy for money (“tamaa ya pesa”).

“We met over lunch in town where you came accompanied by your wife and you guys ate like a battalion of hungry village dogs and I footed the whole bill.”

“Mutual Benefit, Not Charity”

Samidoh emphasized that the relationship between artists and promoters is one of mutual benefit and not charity:

“Promoter/artist work together for mutual benefit – you don’t invite people to help them, otherwise you would have helped your kin or rather hang a guitar yourself.”

In a sharp jab that has stirred mixed reactions online, he also recounted the promoter’s past remarks about barring him from ever performing in Germany:

“I remember ukiapa na mamako vile sitawai ingia Germany… FYI, I have been there three times. That shows probably your foreskin grew back!”

Reactions Pour In

While Samidoh’s comments have received both praise and criticism, the incident has reignited debate about professionalism in the diaspora entertainment scene. Fans are divided, with some applauding his blunt honesty and others calling for more diplomacy and mutual respect between artists and promoters.

Meanwhile, details surrounding Waithaka Wa Jane’s arrest in Berlin remain sketchy, but the spotlight has clearly shifted—at least for now—to the growing tension behind the scenes of Kenyan artists’ international tours.