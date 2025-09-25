Americans Traveling to Europe Will Have Fingerprints Scanned

As part of a sweeping overhaul of border controls, the European Union will soon require Americans, along with all other non-EU visitors to undergo fingerprint scans. They will also need to provide biometric data when entering or leaving most of Europe. The change is tied to the rollout of the EU’s new Entry/Exit System (EES), expected to be fully implemented in 2025.

The EES is being introduced across the Schengen Area. This is a group of 29 European countries that have eliminated border checks between their mutual borders. This allows travelers to move freely within the zone. Under the new system, the EU will begin collecting detailed information from travelers entering from outside the Schengen Area — including those from the United States, who will now need to provide fingerprints.

What American Travelers Need to Know

Upon arrival at a European border, U.S. citizens will be required to:

Scan their fingerprints

Be photographed

Provide passport details, including full name, passport number, and date of birth

Submit to automated border checks that log the time and place of entry and exit

The data will be stored digitally in a centralized EU database designed to monitor visa-free travelers and enforce rules around short-term stays, which are typically limited to 90 days within a 180-day period.

“U.S. citizens traveling to most European countries should expect new automated border checks and to have their biodata digitally collected upon arrival and departure,” says an official EU statement. Notably, travelers from America heading to Europe will need to anticipate fingerprinting requirements and comply. Otherwise, they will be denied entry.

Why the Change?

The EES is part of a broader EU initiative to modernize border security. It aims to improve the tracking of overstays and prevent identity fraud. While the system targets all non-EU travelers, Americans — who currently enjoy visa-free access to the Schengen Area — will be among those most affected by the more rigorous checks. Fingerprinting will become standard.

The move follows other recent shifts in EU travel policy, including the upcoming implementation of ETIAS (European Travel Information and Authorization System). ETIAS is a pre-travel authorization requirement for visa-free travelers, similar to the U.S. ESTA program. ETIAS is also expected to launch in 2025.

Countries Where This Applies

The EES will apply to travel into and out of the Schengen Area, which includes popular destinations such as:

France

Germany

Italy

Spain

Greece

The Netherlands

Portugal

Austria

Belgium

…and many others.

Notably, some European countries — such as Ireland — are not part of the Schengen Zone and will not be subject to the EES requirements.

Preparing for Travel

Travelers are advised to:

Allow extra time at passport control, especially in the early months of implementation

Ensure passports are valid for the duration of their stay and contain at least one blank page

Stay informed through official EU and U.S. government travel sites for updates on rollout dates and requirements

As the EU continues to tighten its external borders through digitization and automation, Americans should anticipate that traveling into Europe will now include the requirement of fingerprinting and possibly a slower arrival process due to the new technology.