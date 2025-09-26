Voddie Baucham Jr, Founders Ministries Pastor, Dies at 56

Renowned pastor, theologian, and author Voddie Baucham Jr. died on Thursday, September 25, 2025, after suffering an “emergency medical incident” earlier that morning, according to a statement posted on Founders Ministries’ social media channels.

“We are saddened to inform friends that our dear brother, Voddie Baucham, Jr., has left the land of the dying and entered the land of the living,” the statement read.

“Earlier today, after suffering an emergency medical incident, he entered into his rest and the immediate presence of the Savior whom he loved, trusted, and served … Please pray for Bridget, their children, and grandchildren.

The statement closed with a verse: “Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of his saints.” (Psalm 116:15)

A Life Marked by Ministry, Teaching, and Public Engagement

Early Years and Calling

Born on March 11, 1969, in Los Angeles to a single mother, Baucham came to faith as a young adult during his college years. His educational journey included study at Houston Baptist University (BA), Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary (M.Div.), and Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary (D.Min.). He also completed further postgraduate work at Oxford University.

Over time, his clear and forceful preaching style and emphasis on biblical authority earned Voddie Baucham Jr. a distinction in evangelical and Reformed circles.

Ministry Roles and Impact

Baucham pastored in Houston. Later, he took on a pivotal role in Africa: serving as Dean of Theology at African Christian University (ACU) in Lusaka, Zambia. He and his family relocated to Zambia in 2015. There, his teaching and mentoring influenced pastors and students across Africa.

In 2024, he moved to Florida for a faculty role in the nascent Founders Seminary. He also became a founding president of the institution. In that capacity, he intended to help train pastors and leaders committed to historic, confessional theology.

Alongside pastoral and teaching duties, Baucham authored several influential works. Among them were Family Driven Faith, Fault Lines, Expository Apologetics, and The Ever‐Loving Truth. His sermons and books, created by Voddie Baucham Jr., tackled biblical family structure, cultural engagement, racial reconciliation, and Scripture’s role in a post-Christian context.

Health Struggles and Notable Sermons

Baucham’s health had been a matter of concern in recent years. In February 2021, he was treated for heart failure and underwent serious interventions. He once described being “within an hour or so of death” during that episode and publicly credited God’s provision in his recovery.

In one of his final known sermons, Voddie Baucham Jr. addressed the recent death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk (who had been shot on September 10). He drew on the epistle of Titus. Baucham urged the church toward godliness and fidelity to Scripture in difficult times.

Legacy, Family, and Response

Baucham is survived by his wife, Bridget (married since 1989), their nine children, and grandchildren. His commitment to gospel-centered teaching, biblical authority, and theological training left a wide influence among pastors, students, and lay believers.

Leaders and churches across the evangelical spectrum have expressed sorrow and respect following his passing. They remember Voddie Baucham Jr. as a bold preacher and pastor with a strong theological vision. As of now, funeral and memorial arrangements have not been publicly announced.

Conclusion

The death of Voddie Baucham Jr. at age 56 marks a significant loss in the Reformed and evangelical world. Known for his uncompromising commitment to Scripture and his passion for training pastors, his teaching was forceful. He leaves behind a robust body of work. Moreover, he left a network of disciples. As the Christian community mourns, many will look to carry forward his vision for gospel-centered ministry in a challenging cultural climate.

