A Sister’s Pride: Judith Mawia Celebrates Brother’s US Journey

The joy was written all over her face — a mix of pride, relief, and gratitude. For Judith Mawia Kalamu, watching her younger brother Joshua Mwini Kalamu achieve his lifelong dream of studying in the United States is nothing short of a family miracle.

“This is a wonderful day,” Judith says with a smile. “It’s not a day that began a month ago — it’s been a journey of patience, hard work, and faith.”

Joshua, the last-born in their family from Kitui County, recently secured admission to the University of South Dakota to pursue a Master of Science in Sustainability through the International Scholars Program. But behind his success lies a powerful story of family support, resilience, and a program that stood by him every step of the way.

Judith recalls how the journey began — with a simple YouTube video. “We saw the founder of ISP sharing a testimony, and something about it felt genuine. We sent the link to Joshua and told him, pray about it — this looks like something real. From that point, the process began.”

As months passed, the family witnessed what Judith describes as “a process filled with consistency and credibility.”The ISP team offered not just information, but mentorship and encouragement.

“The most exciting moment for me,” she shares, “was when Joshua told us about the support he received during his visa process. It wasn’t just advice — there was real financial assistance. We couldn’t believe it when he said ISP had paid for his ticket and was helping him settle.”

For the Kalamu family, this support meant more than convenience — it meant dignity. “If Joshua were doing this alone,” Judith admits, “we’d probably be holding daily fundraisers just to help him travel. ISP made what seemed impossible, possible.”

