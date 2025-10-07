Joshua’s Journey Toward Sustainable Solutions in South Dakota, USA

When Joshua Kalamu from Kitui County discovered the International Scholars Program (ISP) through a Facebook link his sister shared, he didn’t know that one click would change his future. Captivated by inspiring stories from other scholars, Joshua decided to give the program a try.

From the application process to visa preparation and finally his flight, ISP walked with him every step of the way — turning his dream of studying abroad into a reality.

Now, Joshua is headed to the University of South Dakota to pursue a Master of Science in Sustainability — a program that combines natural resource management, climate science, and sustainable agriculture. With a strong background in agriculture and experience managing his family’s farm in Kitui, Joshua is passionate about finding practical, technology-driven solutions to enhance food security in arid and semi-arid regions of Kenya.

His vision goes beyond academics. He hopes to integrate sustainable technologies like irrigation systems and drought-resistant crops into Kenya’s agricultural sector, especially as the county develops its new industrial parks.

“I’m looking forward to partnering with local governments and national initiatives such as the National Irrigation Sector Investment Plan (NISIP) to help farmers build resilience against climate challenges and increase food production with the knowledge and skills that I will gain from my studies abroad.” Joshua highlights.

As he prepares to begin his studies in Vermillion, South Dakota, Joshua looks forward to exploring new experiences — from meeting fellow scholars to visiting Mount Rushmore and even catching a World Cup game in 2026. Despite the excitement, he remains deeply connected to his roots, expressing heartfelt gratitude to his parents for their unwavering support.

Joshua’s journey is a reminder that with determination, faith, and the right support system, dreams can take flight — quite literally.

