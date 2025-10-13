Canada Extends Open Work Permit Policy Until 2026

October 13, 2025 – Ottawa – In a move that underscores its commitment to supporting immigrants and addressing ongoing labor shortages, the Government of Canada has announced the extension of its public policy for open work permits for certain permanent residency applicants. The policy, originally set to expire sooner, will now remain in effect until December 31, 2026.

This extension applies specifically to individuals who applied for permanent residence under the Temporary Resident to Permanent Resident (TR to PR) Pathway but have not yet received a final decision on their applications. The extended policy allows these individuals to continue living and working in Canada without interruption. Additionally, it reduces the administrative burden of frequent work permit renewals.

Key Highlights of the Extended Policy:

Open Work Permits Valid Until December 31, 2026: Applicants can now be issued open work permits with validity through the end of 2026, providing extended stability and legal authorization to work in Canada.

Inclusion of Eligible Family Members Abroad: In a significant expansion of the policy, eligible family members of applicants—who are currently outside Canada—can now also benefit from open work permits. This aims to accelerate family reunification, allowing families to live and work together while awaiting permanent residency outcomes.

Support for Canadian Labor Market: The extension is also a strategic response to labor shortages in key sectors such as healthcare, skilled trades, and essential services. By retaining skilled temporary residents already contributing to the workforce, Canada aims to ease economic pressure and maintain critical services.

Providing Stability and Continuity

The extended policy offers much-needed stability for thousands of temporary residents navigating the complex journey toward permanent residency. Many of these individuals have been working in essential roles throughout the pandemic and beyond. This measure allows them to continue building their lives and careers in Canada without fear of status loss.

“Canada recognizes the contributions of those who have chosen to build their future here,” said an official from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC). “This policy supports both applicants and the Canadian economy by ensuring continuity for workers and their families.”

Background: The TR to PR Pathway

Launched in 2021, the TR to PR Pathway was introduced as a one-time measure. It aimed to provide a pathway to permanent residency for over 90,000 temporary workers and international graduates already in Canada. The program acknowledged the crucial role of temporary residents during the COVID-19 pandemic and created opportunities for them to settle permanently.

While the pathway is now closed to new applicants, many cases are still being processed. The extended work permit policy ensures that these applicants do not face unnecessary disruptions during this period.

With this extension, Canada reaffirms its position as a country that values skilled immigration. It is committed to facilitating the integration of newcomers into its social and economic fabric. The measure not only strengthens families but also helps build a more resilient labor force in the years ahead.

