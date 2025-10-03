Equity Bank Diaspora Team USA Tour 2025

Bringing Financial Solutions to the Kenyan Diaspora: Equity Bank is proud to announce its upcoming Diaspora Team USA Tour, taking place from 3rd October to 13th November 2025. This initiative is part of the bank’s ongoing mission to support Kenyans living and working abroad with reliable, accessible, and innovative financial services.

For over a decade, Equity Bank has played a pivotal role in empowering the Kenyan Diaspora with solutions tailored to their needs—from account openings and money transfers to investment opportunities and loans. This year, our team is going the extra mile—literally—by traveling across several U.S. cities to meet you in person.

Tour Locations & Dates:

Date Location & Venue

Oct 3 – 7 Praise Chapel International, 5543 Sinclair Rd, Columbus, OH 43229

Praise Chapel International, 5543 Sinclair Rd, 43229 Oct 10 – 14 Hyatt Place Portland Airport, 9750 NE Cascades Parkway, Portland, OR 97220

Hyatt Place Portland Airport, 9750 NE Cascades Parkway, 97220 Oct 17 – 21 Huduma Center, 30821 Pacific Hwy S, Federal Way, WA 98003

Huduma Center, 30821 Pacific Hwy S, 98003 Oct 17 – 21 Holiday Inn Express, 32124 25th Ave S Bldg 2, Federal Way, WA 98003

Holiday Inn Express, 32124 25th Ave S Bldg 2, 98003 Oct 24 – 29 Uplifted Care Services, 3340 Brookdale Dr N, Brooklyn Park, MN 55443

Uplifted Care Services, 3340 Brookdale Dr N, 55443 Oct 31 – Nov 4 DoubleTree by Hilton, 1011 West Holmes Ave, Mesa, AZ 85210

DoubleTree by Hilton, 1011 West Holmes Ave, 85210 Nov 2 – 4 Boston Convention & Exhibition Center, 415 Summer St, Boston, MA 02210

Boston Convention & Exhibition Center, 415 Summer 02210 Nov 7 – 13 Sarah Brooks Law Firm LLC, 3417 Canton Rd, Marietta, GA 30066

Why This Tour Matters

Kenyans in the Diaspora contribute significantly to the country’s economy through remittances and investments. However, many face challenges accessing trusted financial services while abroad. Equity Bank aims to bridge this gap by delivering banking at your doorstep—making it easy and secure to manage your finances back home.

During this tour, the Equity Bank team will assist with:

Opening new accounts

Diaspora banking consultations

Digital banking support (Equity Mobile, EazzyNet)

Home loans and investment opportunities

Funds transfer and remittance services

What to Bring

To open an account or receive services, please bring:

✅ Kenyan ID

✅ KRA PIN

✅ Driver’s License (US)

✅ Passport-size photo

For More Information

Whether you’re attending one of the events or have questions ahead of time, our team is here to help:

Jeff K Gitahi

📞 +254 763 959 827

📧 jeff.gitahi@equitybank.co.ke

Jane Nyaga

📞 +254 763 582 267

📧 Jane.Nyaga@equitybank.co.ke

Diaspora Office

📞 +254 763 026 481

📧 info@equitybank.co.ke

Final Word

Equity Bank remains committed to empowering Kenyans globally. The 2025 USA Tour is more than a banking roadshow—it’s a chance to reconnect, support your financial goals, and build a brighter future together. We look forward to seeing you!