Equity Bank Diaspora Team USA Tour 2025

Bringing Financial Solutions to the Kenyan Diaspora: Equity Bank is proud to announce its upcoming Diaspora Team USA Tour, taking place from 3rd October to 13th November 2025. This initiative is part of the bank’s ongoing mission to support Kenyans living and working abroad with reliable, accessible, and innovative financial services.
For over a decade, Equity Bank has played a pivotal role in empowering the Kenyan Diaspora with solutions tailored to their needs—from account openings and money transfers to investment opportunities and loans. This year, our team is going the extra mile—literally—by traveling across several U.S. cities to meet you in person.
Tour Locations & Dates:
Date Location & Venue
- Oct 3 – 7 Praise Chapel International, 5543 Sinclair Rd, Columbus, OH 43229
- Oct 10 – 14 Hyatt Place Portland Airport, 9750 NE Cascades Parkway, Portland, OR 97220
- Oct 17 – 21 Huduma Center, 30821 Pacific Hwy S, Federal Way, WA 98003
- Oct 17 – 21 Holiday Inn Express, 32124 25th Ave S Bldg 2, Federal Way, WA 98003
- Oct 24 – 29 Uplifted Care Services, 3340 Brookdale Dr N, Brooklyn Park, MN 55443
- Oct 31 – Nov 4 DoubleTree by Hilton, 1011 West Holmes Ave, Mesa, AZ 85210
- Nov 2 – 4 Boston Convention & Exhibition Center, 415 Summer St, Boston, MA 02210
- Nov 7 – 13 Sarah Brooks Law Firm LLC, 3417 Canton Rd, Marietta, GA 30066
Why This Tour Matters
Kenyans in the Diaspora contribute significantly to the country’s economy through remittances and investments. However, many face challenges accessing trusted financial services while abroad. Equity Bank aims to bridge this gap by delivering banking at your doorstep—making it easy and secure to manage your finances back home.
During this tour, the Equity Bank team will assist with:
- Opening new accounts
- Diaspora banking consultations
- Digital banking support (Equity Mobile, EazzyNet)
- Home loans and investment opportunities
- Funds transfer and remittance services
What to Bring
To open an account or receive services, please bring:
✅ Kenyan ID
✅ KRA PIN
✅ Driver’s License (US)
✅ Passport-size photo
For More Information
Whether you’re attending one of the events or have questions ahead of time, our team is here to help:
Jeff K Gitahi
📞 +254 763 959 827
📧 jeff.gitahi@equitybank.co.ke
Jane Nyaga
📞 +254 763 582 267
📧 Jane.Nyaga@equitybank.co.ke
Diaspora Office
📞 +254 763 026 481
📧 info@equitybank.co.ke
Final Word
Equity Bank remains committed to empowering Kenyans globally. The 2025 USA Tour is more than a banking roadshow—it’s a chance to reconnect, support your financial goals, and build a brighter future together. We look forward to seeing you!