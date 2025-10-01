Green Card Holder of 40 Years Detained by ICE after Europe Trip

MISSOURI — A longtime U.S. resident who has called Missouri home for nearly four decades is now facing possible deportation. This follows his detention by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) after his return from a trip to Europe. This situation affects him as a Green Card holder of 40 years.

Owen Ramsingh, 56, who immigrated to the United States from the Netherlands in 1986, was arrested by ICE officials on September 27. According to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Ramsingh’s detention is linked to drug-related convictions dating back nearly 30 years, which are now being cited as grounds for removal proceedings.

“This criminal alien is in ICE custody pending removal proceedings,” said DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin in a statement to Newsweek. “A green card is a privilege, not a right. Under our nation’s laws, our government has the authority to revoke a green card if our laws are broken and abused.”

Family members and supporters of Ramsingh argue that the government’s action is a cruel and disproportionate response to decades-old offenses. According to relatives, Ramsingh was just 16 years old when he was tried and convicted for possession of cocaine and marijuana. They say he was tried as an adult and did not have legal representation or support during the process.

“He’s lived here for almost 40 years, raised a family, paid taxes, and hasn’t had any issues with the law since then,” said Samantha Gage, a close family friend who has organized a GoFundMe page to support Ramsingh’s legal battle. In a Facebook post, Gage described the arrest as stemming from “a charge nearly 30 years ago.” She emphasized that Ramsingh was a teenager at the time, without the benefit of legal guidance or a proper defense.

Ramsingh’s supporters have expressed outrage and concern. They view it as a system that punishes immigrants long after they’ve served their sentences. This remains regardless of their rehabilitation or contributions to society.

Immigration advocates say the case underscores broader issues with U.S. immigration enforcement policies. Particularly, how old convictions and even non-violent ones can trigger detention and deportation for legal permanent residents. This is regardless of how long they’ve lived in the country. For Green Card holders of over 40 years, such as Ramsingh, the stakes can be life-altering.

“Cases like Owen Ramsingh’s are not uncommon,” said an immigration attorney based in St. Louis. “We’ve seen numerous longtime residents swept up in deportation proceedings for offenses that would not warrant any additional punishment for U.S. citizens. The law allows very little discretion once ICE initiates proceedings based on past convictions.”

It remains unclear how Ramsingh’s case will proceed. His family is hoping for legal relief that would allow him to remain in the country he has called home for nearly his entire adult life.

“This is not justice,” Gage wrote. “He’s an American in every way but paperwork and now he’s being treated like a criminal for mistakes he made as a child.”

As of October 1, Ramsingh remains in ICE custody pending further immigration court hearings. His legal team is reportedly exploring options for relief. This includes potential waivers or appeals that could allow him to retain his permanent resident status. They aim to avoid deportation as a Green Card holder.