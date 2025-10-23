Green Card Holders Now Face a Tougher Path to U.S. Citizenship

As of October 20, 2025, the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has rolled out major updates to the U.S. naturalization process, introducing the 2025 Naturalization Civics Test and enhanced moral-character reviews. The revised exam—known as the 2025 Naturalization Civics Test—comes amid broader efforts by the federal government to tighten immigration and naturalization standards.

What Has Changed

New Civics Test Format: Applicants filing Form N-400 on or after October 20 must take the new 2025 Naturalization Civics Test. The updated version expands the question pool from 100 to 128 questions and increases the number of questions asked during the interview from 10 to 20. Applicants must now answer 12 correctly to pass.

Old Test Still Applies for Earlier Filers: Those who filed before October 20, 2025, will continue to take the 2008 civics test, which requires answering 6 out of 10 questions correctly.

English Test Remains the Same: The reading, writing, and speaking portions of the naturalization test are unchanged, keeping the language standards consistent across all versions.

Special Consideration for Senior Applicants: Green card holders aged 65 or older who have lived in the United States as lawful permanent residents for 20 years or more will still qualify for a simplified civics test (10 questions from a special list of 20).

Increased Moral-Character Scrutiny: Alongside the new civics exam, USCIS has intensified good moral character evaluations, examining applicants’ background, tax records, and community conduct more closely before granting citizenship.

Why The Change Matters

For green card holders seeking to naturalize, the stakes just got higher. The increased question pool and doubling of required questions means applicants will need to prepare more thoroughly than under prior rules. The broader list of 128 questions covers U.S. history, government structure, and civic principles.

Further, while many focus on the civics test changes, the updated rules form part of a larger framework of tightened review of applicants’ moral character, civic engagement and adherence to U.S. values. Some legal analysts argue this means extra documentation, preparation and possibly longer wait times.

What Green Card Holders Should Do

Study the new questions: USCIS has released the 128-question bank and study materials for the 2025 test.

USCIS has released the 128-question bank and study materials for the 2025 test. Focus on U.S. history and government: The new civics test emphasizes deeper knowledge of American history, governance and civic responsibilities.

The new civics test emphasizes deeper knowledge of American history, governance and civic responsibilities. Ensure good moral character: Beyond the test, make sure your records—employment, taxes, criminal history, community ties—are in good order ahead of your naturalization interview.

Beyond the test, make sure your records—employment, taxes, criminal history, community ties—are in good order ahead of your naturalization interview. Consider professional help: Given the heightened standards, some applicants may benefit from legal advice or resources from immigration experts.

In Summary

Green card holders aspiring to become U.S. citizens now face a tougher path. With the implementation of the 2025 Naturalization Civics Test for applications filed October 20, 2025 and later, and the accompanying emphasis on moral character and civic knowledge, the naturalization process has been elevated in its demands. Those eligible should act promptly, prepare thoroughly and consider their broader readiness for full citizenship.

