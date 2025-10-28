Kenyan-Born Chichi Nyagah Appointed Deputy Chief of Staff in MD

Annapolis, Maryland — October 28, 2025 — Maryland Governor Wes Moore today announced the promotion of Chichi Nyagah-Nash to Deputy Chief of Staff, as part of an administrative reorganization led by Chief of Staff Lester Davis. The appointment highlights the Moore administration’s commitment to diversity, excellence, and strong leadership across state government.

In her new role as Deputy Chief of Staff, Nyagah-Nash will oversee several critical areas of state operations, including environmental protection, transportation, general services, information technology, and energy. Her leadership is expected to play a key role in advancing the Moore administration’s priorities around infrastructure, sustainability, and efficient government service delivery.

- Advertisement -

Governor Moore praised Nyagah-Nash’s experience and dedication, noting that her “commitment to public service and her deep understanding of Maryland’s communities make her an exceptional leader for this moment.”

Born and raised in Kenya, Chichi Nyagah-Nash immigrated to the United States at the age of 19 to pursue higher education. She earned her undergraduate degree from Alliant International University and later completed her master’s degree at Johns Hopkins University. Her journey from Nairobi to Annapolis reflects both her personal resilience and professional excellence.

Outside of her state government service, Nyagah-Nash is actively involved in the Maryland nonprofit and civic community. She serves on the boards of Business Volunteers Maryland and the University of Baltimore’s Schaefer Center for Public Policy, contributing her expertise in governance and community engagement. In 2018, she was recognized by The Maryland Daily Record as one of Maryland’s Leading Women, an honor celebrating women who have made significant professional and community impact.

- Advertisement -

The appointment of Chichi Nyagah-Nash as Deputy Chief of Staff underscores the Moore administration’s focus on inclusive leadership and innovation within Maryland’s executive branch. As a Kenyan-born leader who proudly “waves two flags,” Nyagah-Nash continues to inspire through her service, leadership, and commitment to both her heritage and her adopted home.

Kenyan-Born Chichi Nyagah Appointed Deputy Chief of Staff in MD